Stellantis Ventures launches with €300 million fund to propel innovation uptake

Stellantis today announced the launch of its first venture capital fund with the creation of Stellantis Ventures. The fund will initially invest €300 million in early and later-stage startup companies developing innovative, customer-centric technologies that could be deployed within the automotive and mobility sector.

“We are moving fast in our transformation to a mobility tech company while reimagining the future of mobility for generations to come,” said Ned Curic, Stellantis Chief Technology Officer. “The market is changing, the technology is changing, and the way we relate to our customers is changing. Stellantis Ventures will accelerate our transformation as we adopt new technologies developed by innovative startups, while fostering their growth potential.”

Stellantis Ventures will act as a strategic investor and help startups integrate new technologies within the Company in compressed timeframes – allowing the adoption within months versus years. Investments will not only impact Stellantis’ efforts around sustainability, competitiveness, and in-vehicle technology but will also transform customer experiences around vehicle marketing, sales, and finance.

Announced as part of Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis Ventures is committed to supporting aspiring entrepreneurs and fostering innovation driven by customer satisfaction, sustainability, and a comprehensive portfolio of mobility technology.

