Stellantis to present commercial vehicles strategy and new global van lineup on October 23

Stellantis N.V. announced today it will introduce reimagined Commercial Vehicles from multiple brands that form the heart of its global, multi-brand business strategy on Monday, October 23, at 3 p.m. CEST / 9 a.m. EDT

Stellantis N.V . announced today it will introduce reimagined Commercial Vehicles from multiple brands that form the heart of its global, multi-brand business strategy on Monday, October 23, at 3 p.m. CEST / 9 a.m. EDT.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, Head of Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, and Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice President of Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, will be joined by CEOs from the Citroën, FIAT, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall brands for key product unveilings. The Stellantis Commercial Vehicles unit is one of seven accretive business units outlined in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

SOURCE: Stellantis