Stellantis to celebrate opening of its first Circular Economy Hub on November 23

Stellantis N.V. announced today it will celebrate the official opening of its first SUSTAINera Circular Economy Hub within the Mirafiori complex in Turin, Italy on November 23, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. CET / 8:30 a.m. EST.

AMSTERDAM – Stellantis N.V. announced today it will celebrate the official opening of its first SUSTAINera Circular Economy Hub within the Mirafiori complex in Turin, Italy on November 23, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. CET / 8:30 a.m. EST.

John Elkann, Chairman of Stellantis, and Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, will inaugurate the operations and attend the ribbon-cutting. The Circular Economy Hub is home to activities supporting a sustainable business model for parts and vehicles, including parts and electric vehicle battery remanufacturing, vehicle reconditioning, and vehicle dismantling, with the scope set to expand globally.

Streaming video of the event will be available at 2:30 p.m. CET / 8:30 a.m. EST on:

https://stellantis.qumucloud.com/view/XGXShyuam9ofXkgzWVDQ0s

SOURCE: Stellantis