Stellantis: Third quarter 2021 shipments and revenues

Stellantis reports Q3 net revenues of €32.6 billion

Consolidated shipments (1) of 1,131 thousand units, down 27% compared to Q3 2020 Pro Forma (2) primarily due to loss of ~30% of Q3 2021 planned production, or ~600 thousand units, due to unfilled semiconductors orders

of 1,131 thousand units, down 27% compared to Q3 2020 Pro Forma primarily due to loss of ~30% of Q3 2021 planned production, or ~600 thousand units, due to unfilled semiconductors orders Net revenues of €32.6 billion, down 14% compared to Q3 2020 Pro Forma (2) with improved vehicle mix and positive net pricing more than offset by lower volumes

with improved vehicle mix and positive net pricing more than offset by lower volumes Total new vehicle inventory of 689 thousand units at September 30, 2021, including Company inventory of 148 thousand units

“Stellantis’ Q3 Net revenues reflect the success of our recent vehicle launches, including new electrified offerings, combined with significant commercial and industrial actions executed by our teams in response to unfilled semiconductor orders. Full year guidance is therefore confirmed despite continued poor visibility of component supply”. Richard Palmer, CFO

New Vehicles: Recent new vehicle launches include DS 4, Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Opel Mokka and Peugeot 308. In September, commercially launched the all-new Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer, and revealed the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee along with the first-ever electrified Grand Cherokee 4xe.

Segments: (all market share as of Q3 2021) EU30 Commercial Vehicles market leader with 32.0% share. U.S. retail share up 50 bps from Q2 2021 to 11.5%. Maintained market leadership in South America, Brazil and Argentina with 24.4%, 35.6% and 31.0% share, respectively. Maserati market share up 40 bps y-o-y to 2.4%. Started deliveries of all-new Maserati MC20.

Strategic Partnerships: Electrification strategy accelerating with several strategic partnerships* announced to expand battery cell capacity across Europe and North America. Entered definitive agreement to acquire First Investors Financial Services Group*, a significant milestone to establishing a captive U.S. finance company.

SOURCE: Stellantis