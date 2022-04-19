Stellantis suspends production in Russia

Given the rapid daily increase in cross sanctions and logistical difficulties, Stellantis has suspended its manufacturing operations in Kaluga to ensure full compliance with all cross sanctions and to protect its employees.

SOURCE: Stellantis

