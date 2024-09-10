Stellantis stays in the race, competing head-to-head in the challenging European market

Stellantis begins the 2nd semester of 2024 keeping the 2nd place in the European ranking and totalizing a market share of nearly 18%

Stellantis entered the second half of the year with an 18% market share in EU29 markets year-to-date August and maintained its strong position as the second in the European ranking. Citroën, Dodge and Jeep® brands performed especially well, increasing in sales versus last year. The company is #1 in France, Italy and Portugal in August and year-to-date (YTD).

In France, Stellantis held 30% market share on an ytd basis, with four models (Peugeot 208, 308, 2008, and Citroën C3) in the top ten. Italy achieved over 32% market share with four models in the top ten, including Fiat Panda, Lancia Ypsilon, Citroën C3 and Jeep Avenger, jumping on the podium last month and consolidating its role as the most sold SUV in Italy. In Germany, sales increased by over 13%, with almost all brands recording double-digit growth versus last year and bringing market share to 14%. Opel Astra sold over 4,300 units in August, becoming one of the most sold C-Segment cars of the market. Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, and Slovenia all recorded significant sales growth, as well.

Stellantis Pro One is #1 in the CV market with almost 29% market share and a 1.4% year-over-year volume increase. In Germany, this growth was again particularly notable, with a 3.3-percentage point increase in market share and sales up by 29.5%. Sales growth also in the Netherlands (+13%), Spain (+17%) and Portugal (+6%), with Austria once again CV market leader last month.

Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe, commented: “We have started the second half of the year with the right momentum in Europe, maintaining steady growth across all segments and energy types, despite the market’s fluctuations. Our employees’ and partners’ resilience, coupled with the arrival of exciting new multi-energy products, including those from Leapmotor launching this month, ensures we will continue to compete for the top spot.”

Stellantis reported steady growth in the LEV market, thanks to its wide offer of new BEV, PHEV and MHEV models. BEV captured a 13% ytd share in EU29 and, in France, volumes grew almost 40%, with Peugeot E-208 being the most sold EV car in the first eight months of the year. In Italy, Peugeot brand conquered over 9% share in the electric market last month, while Stellantis is the UK’s top electric van manufacturer, with Vauxhall leading in electric retail and Motability channels (ytd).

Stellantis’ Pre-Owned Vehicle division grew by 30% over the past eight months, with G10 markets like France, Germany, Italy and Spain showing strong double-digit sales increases in a stable European market.

SOURCE: Stellantis