Stellantis signs new European Work Council agreement

Stellantis signed yesterday a new European Works Council (EWC) agreement, the direct result of a collaborative and co-constructive approach with members of the Special Negotiating Body (SNB).

“We are confident that this agreement lays the foundation for Stellantis’ European social structure, setting the stage for our shared future,” said Stellantis Chief Human Resources & Transformation Officer Xavier Chéreau. “Our unified European Works Council will play a pivotal role in managing the strategic transformation that the automotive industry will undergo in the coming years.”

Following the agreement, 37 new European Works Council members will be designated in the coming weeks to build the next EWC, advocating for more than 100,000 employees representing 13 countries, including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain and the UK as consultive member.

The EWC’s primary goal is to enhance social dialogue, addressing social, economic and environmental challenges collectively. The new EWC will play a key role in informing and consulting employees on a transnational level, ensuring their voices are heard. Additionally, it will be essential in supporting Stellantis’ strategy of sustainable performance and transformation, always prioritizing the best interests of employees.

