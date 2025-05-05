Volvo Cars reports April sales

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 58,881 cars in April, down 11 per cent compared to the same period last year

The company’s sales of electrified models – fully electric and plug-in hybrid models – decreased 16 per cent compared to the same period last year and accounted for 45 per cent of all cars sold during April. The share of fully electric cars constituted 20 per cent of all cars sold for the month while the share of plug-in hybrid models accounted for 25 per cent.

In April, the XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 19,887 cars (2024: 19,542), followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 13,783 cars (2024: 15,139) and the XC90 at 9,746 cars (2024: 8,698).

April 2025 April 2024 Change Jan-Apr 2025 Jan-Apr 2024 Change Total 58,881 65,838 -11% 231,100 248,525 -7% Electrified models 26,385 31,523 -16% 100,868 106,518 -5% - Fully electric 11,697 17,090 -32% 44,146 55,261 -20% - Plug-in hybrid 14,688 14,433 2% 56,722 51,257 11% Mild hybrids/ICE 32,496 34,315 -5% 130,232 142,007 -8%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars