Stellantis recognizes suppliers for commitment, performance, quality and operational excellence

Third annual supplier recognition event recognizes 16 suppliers with the Stellantis ‘Supplier of the Year’ award

This week Stellantis honored 40 of its suppliers for their outstanding commitment, performance, quality, and operational excellence in 2022. One supplier in each of 16 categories, including aftermarket parts and services, direct materials, indirect services, and regional performance, was named ‘Supplier of the Year’. The third annual event was attended by more than 150 global suppliers as well as Stellantis leadership.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year’s ‘Supplier of the Year’ winners whose dedication and impeccable standards have helped us navigate challenges and achieve new heights,” said Stellantis Chief Purchasing and Supply Chain Officer Maxime Picat. “Their collaborative spirit, exceptional performance, uncompromising quality, and timely delivery of parts and services have been integral to our achievements.”

All ‘Supplier of the Year’ nominees and award winners were selected by cross-functional leadership teams at Stellantis. The teams assessed the suppliers on several criteria such as performance, innovation, quality, cost, program launch, and safety, as well as their focus on activating the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 plan.

As part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis announced plans to reach a 100% passenger car BEV (battery electric vehicles) sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the U.S. by 2030 while reducing complexity and lowering the cost by 40%. These targets are a key focus of the purchasing and supply chain team as Stellantis moves to provide clean, safe, and affordable transportation for all.

SOURCE: Stellantis