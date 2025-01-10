Stellantis Pro One, the Stellantis business unit dedicated to commercial vehicles, showcases its broad, renewed and versatile range at the Brussels Motor Show

From today until January 19, Stellantis Pro One will be among the protagonists of the 101st edition of the Brussels Motor Show, which returns after a year of absence

From today until January 19, the 101st edition of the Brussels Motor Show will take place, one of the main European events in the automotive sector, with approximately 300,000 visitors expected. In the over 50,000 square meters of exhibition, the Stellantis Pro One stand stands out, the Business Unit that brings together in a single family the six brands of Stellantis Van and Pick-up commercial vehicles, and leader of the European market with a share that is almost 30% thanks to the compact, medium and large vans of Citroën, FIAT Professional, Opel, Peugeot, Vauxhall.

To welcome visitors, the following models have been selected:

PEUGEOT New e-Partner

CITROËN New Berlingo 1.5 BlueHDi

OPEL New Vivaro Electric

FIAT PROFESSIONAL New Ducato 2.2 Multijet 4.0 140hp MT

A reasoned and not random choice because Stellantis Pro One, thanks to its Multi-energy Platform, is perfectly able to meet the needs of professional customers even in this period of transition towards zero-emission engines: for this reason, two BEV models and two thermal-powered models were identified.

The four models on display are ambassadors of a range that finds its constant reference values ​​in continuous evolution, versatility of use and adaptability. No later than last March, in fact, the entire range consisting of 12 vans such as Citroën Berlingo Van, Jumpy, Jumper; new FIAT Professional Ducato, Doblò, Scudo; new Opel and Vauxhall Combo, Vivaro, Movano; new PEUGEOT Partner, Expert, Boxer, has been completely renewed with the aim of offering unparalleled load capacity, safety and versatility for business and professional customers.

Today, Stellantis Pro One guarantees a complete range of commercial vans, both compact and medium and large, with the most advanced technological solutions in terms of electrified propulsion, safety, ADAS and connectivity.

The 2nd generation of BEV propulsion offers the new compact vans a range of over 340 kilometers, while for medium-sized vans the battery packs offer 49 or 75 kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy and up to 350 km of range. Finally, in the large van segment, the 110 kWh battery offers the best EV range in the category, up to 420 km, and the 150 kW fast charging allows the battery to go from 0 to 80% in less than an hour.

Remaining in the zero-emission power sector, Stellantis Pro One also offers hydrogen fuel cell propulsion on the market for medium and large vans, which guarantees a range of up to more than 100 km compared to BEV versions, preserving the huge advantage of a charging time of just five minutes.

As for the technological evolutions in the setups and equipment, it should first be noted that all the passenger compartments have been renewed to guarantee maximum comfort and the absence of stress for those who use their vehicle for professional reasons. Among the innovative solutions, we highlight the new infotainment with a 10” screen for perfect control over driving conditions without losing concentration on the road and 100% standard connectivity which, activated upon delivery of the vehicle, allows over-the-air updates and keeps drivers and managers connected with their fleets informed in real time. Added to this are up to 21 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as Lane Centering and Traffic Jam Assist, and Dynamic Surround Vision, which uses external cameras that provide a wide view around the vehicle, an aid for navigating traffic and crowded streets.

Further technological improvements have been introduced with the regenerative braking system, activated via paddles on the steering wheel, which takes into account the weight of the vehicle and road dynamics to maximize energy recovery, while the 400V electric power take-off (ePTO) ensures electrification without compromising the vehicle’s payload. The ePTO in fact draws its energy from the installed traction battery, instead of requiring a separate power source.

Dedicated to safety is the adoption across the entire range of full LED headlights, which guarantee better energy efficiency by lightening the load on the battery, and better vision thanks to the more intense and uniform light.

In terms of thermal propulsion, the Fiat Professional Ducato is presented with the renewed MultiJet 4.0 engine, already known for its reliability, which delivers a torque of 450 Nm, the best in its category for large front-wheel drive vans. The advanced dual-circuit exhaust gas recirculation system also improves reliability, performance and emissions.

As further proof of the versatility of the range, Stellantis Pro One has launched “Stellantis CustomFit”, the new conversion and customization program that guarantees the highest levels of quality and technological integration between the base vehicles and the modifications requested by customers. The transformations requested by the end customer are carried out directly in the factories, or in collaboration with a global network of over 550 certified partners. This reinforces the well-known adaptability of the Stellantis Pro One range, which can provide professional vehicles modified according to the needs of each customer.

Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice President of the Commercial Vehicle Business Unit at Stellantis states: “In 2024, Stellantis Pro One has confirmed its leadership in the European market throughout the year, and particularly in the BEV business with 32,8% segment share (YTD Nov). Attending the Brussels Motor Show is an unmissable opportunity to showcase the features that make the success of Pro One: new range, BEV offers and Conversions portfolio, to meet all types of business customers, should they be individuals, small, mid-size or large fleets”.

SOURCE: Stellantis