Stellantis Pro One, Stellantis Commercial Vehicles business unit, takes center stage at the IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover

With a leadership position in the EU30 and significant growth in the German market, Stellantis Pro One is participating in the most important European trade fair for commercial and industrial vehicles

From September 17 to 22, 2024, Stellantis Pro One will participate in the IAA Transportation in Hanover, the largest European trade fair dedicated to commercial and industrial vehicles. With a strong leadership position in the EU30 and a market share exceeding 28.5 per cent, Stellantis Pro One arrives at the Hanover show with significant growth in the German market, where it increased its market share by 4 percentage points and sales by over 45 per cent in the first half of 2024.

At this prestigious event, Stellantis’ new division will showcase models from the Citroën, FIAT Professional, Opel, and Peugeot brands: a small but significant example of the countless transformation possibilities for Stellantis’ LCV brands. Specifically, at the German show (Hall H13 – Stand C70), visitors will be able to experience the Opel Combo Electric, Citroën E-Berlingo Crew Van, Peugeot e-Expert Fridge with EPTO, Opel Movano HYDROGEN , and Fiat Professional E-Ducato Cargo Box.

At IAA Transportation 2024, Stellantis Pro One will highlight its conversion and upfit strategy, developed in collaboration with over 450 certified partners worldwide. This extensive network, along with the growing number of in-house transformations, enables Stellantis to offer a wide range of products, from tipper trucks to vans with optimized cargo space, and recreational vehicles, all designed to meet the specific needs of private customers, Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large fleets.

Focus will be on the innovative hydrogen fuel cell technology (FCEV), which, already available on medium-sized vans, will soon be adopted by the new range of large vans. This is a key milestone in Stellantis’ roadmap towards zero exhaust emission mobility. For the Large Van Hydrogen, such as the Opel Movano HYDROGEN celebrating its public world premiere, the company has designed an exclusive mid-power architecture that offers a range of up to 500 km, with refueling times of just 5 minutes and no compromises in terms of load capacity, volume and performance.

Additionally, in Hanover, the spotlight will be on the new MultiJet 4.0 engine and the innovative 8-speed AT8 automatic transmission, now available in Stellantis Pro One’s revamped range of large vans. The MultiJet 4.0 engine, known for its reliability, delivers a torque of 450 Nm, the best in its class for front-wheel-drive large vans. The advanced dual-circuit exhaust gas recirculation system further enhances reliability, performance, and emissions. The AT8 transmission ensures a 10 per cent reduction in CO 2 emissions compared to the current automatic version, thanks to its well-balanced, efficient torque, which is controlled with high precision.

IAA Transportation 2024 will thus be a unique opportunity to discover some of the most important new features of the revamped Stellantis Pro One range, which includes 12 new models with second-generation electrification (battery electric vehicles and fuel cell vehicles), full connectivity for vans and pickups, and a long list of the latest ADAS for safer and more relaxed driving.

Stellantis Pro One’s press conference will take place on September 16, 2024, starting at 11:20 AM, with the participation of Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice President of Stellantis Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, and Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel and Vauxhall.

SOURCE: Stellantis