Stellantis: Launch of the Automotive Development Table in Rome

Stellantis reaffirms the centrality of Italy in the Group’s global strategy and the desire to create a sustainable future for Italian operations that have already contributed to Italy foreign trade balance with a surplus of €11 billion since the creation of Stellantis in 2021 to June this year

The Head of Corporate Affairs Italy, Davide Mele, reiterated today in Rome, on the occasion of the establishment of the Automotive Development Table at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Stellantis’ desire to embark on a path with all the parties involved (Ministry, ANFIA, Regions and Trade Unions) with the common goal of supporting the production of vehicles in Italy. At the same time, however, the Stellantis manager reiterated, once again, that it is necessary to work quickly to implement those enabling factors that are fundamental to achieving all objectives.

“Today,” Mele commented, “we have once again reaffirmed Stellantis’ strong commitment to the country and the centrality of Italy in the Group’s global strategy.” Stellantis is a major contributor to the Italian economy and the country’s trade balance with a surplus of €11 billion from 2021 to June this year with vehicles produced in Italy and exported worldwide. The latest novelty is the Fiat 500e built in Mirafiori and exported to the United States, but it can also be pointed out that 85% of Atessa’s production or 90% of the Maseratis produced in Italy is exported.

“We have presented a shared plan with specific missions for each plant that will lead the Group to produce the broadest portfolio of vehicles in the last 10 years, expanding the offer of our 10 brands to cover as many markets segments. But, as underlined in the work plan shared with the Ministry, in order to achieve the final objectives,” he added, “beyond the level of performance of each plant, a series of specific enabling factors are crucial, such as the cancellation of the impact of the Euro 7 regulation for the continuation of the production of affordable models in Italy, appropriate incentives for electric vehicle customers to support the market and the development of the charging network, and the improvement of the industrial competitiveness of Stellantis and Italian suppliers, including the cost of energy”.

During the meeting, the various missions of the Stellantis plants in Italy were shared:

The company participates, as part of the JV (Joint Venture) with Saft/TotalEnergie and Mercedes-Benz in the Automotive Cells Company (ACC), in the construction project of ACC’s third European Gigafactory at the Termoli site.

At the Melfi plant in Basilicata, the calendar of the various electric cars that will be produced on the STLA Medium platform for various Stellantis brands was illustrated to the unions. The first car will be a DS Automobiles and production will start in the last quarter of 2024. There will also be a Lancia, the Gamma, coming in 2026.

Pratola Serra will strengthen its capacity to supply the B2.2 engine to cover Stellantis’ total needs.

The Atessa plant will be one of Stellantis’ main global production points for new electrified compact, medium and large commercial vehicles for the Citroën, FIAT Professional, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall brands, as part of the Pro One strategic offensive for Stellantis’ commercial vehicle division.

Pomigliano has seen the arrival of particularly competitive products such as the Alfa Romeo Tonale and the Dodge Hornet for the US market. Today the plant works in 2 shifts, 6 days a week for both the Tonale/Hornet and the Panda, which continues to be a winning model, especially thanks to the hybrid version. Thanks to these successes, Stellantis also ensures the full employment of Italian workers from other plants in transition to support their colleagues in Pomigliano. If regulatory developments and competitive conditions at the Pomigliano plant allow, it is Stellantis’ intention to extend the life cycle of the Panda and thus support the plant until the arrival of the new model cycle.

Stellantis’ Cassino plant has benefited from investment and is currently reorganizing to introduce the state-of-the-art STLA Large electric platform to produce the next generation of vehicles from premium and luxury brands such as Alfa Romeo and Maserati.

Production of the MC20 has been successfully started in Modena. A new painting department, called “FuoriSerie”, dedicated to the customization of the Trident models, will be set up at the Modena plant next year.

An important business unit dedicated to the production of industrial and marine engines has been created in Cento.

Davide Mele then underlined that Italy is a 360-degree ecosystem that looks ahead, anticipating the evolution of an automotive sector that goes beyond traditional car production. And in this sense, he was keen to underline two important steps in which the Company has concretely maintained its commitment and the centrality of the Turin area and Italy in the entire global panorama of our Group.

“In September, in the Mirafiori industrial complex, we inaugurated,” Mele explained, “the innovative Battery Technology Center that will allow us to test and develop battery packs for electric vehicles that will power future products in the Stellantis range.” Two weeks ago, on the other hand, Stellantis celebrated, again in the Mirafiori area, the official opening of its Circular Economy Hub, which aims to extend the life of components and vehicles, ensuring their longer life. For the two projects,” he concluded, “the total investment was over 80 million euros.

During the Automotive Development Roundtable, Stellantis also recalled the three-digit million euro investment in Mirafiori for a brand new “grEEn-campus”, announced at the beginning of last July, which will contribute to Stellantis’ bold ambition to be carbon neutral by 2038. And then he recalled that, as part of the joint venture with Punch Powertrain, called e-Transmissions, Turin also hosts an advanced plant for the production and supply of innovative eDCTs for the company’s new generation of hybrid and PHEV models. The plant will be operational in early 2024 with an installed capacity of 600,000 EDMs per year to support Stellantis’ overall needs. Currently, almost 100 people are already working there and the assembly and testing of the production facilities is underway.

“These are just examples,” explained Davide Mele, “of the vitality of the Turin Manufacturing District, which today operates as an engineering center for electrification, the design heart of iconic Italian brands, a production hub for cutting-edge vehicles and components for growing electrification and sustainability activities.” Mirafiori is the perfect example of the evolution of our industry, continuing to develop a strong link with all innovative institutions and in particular with the Politecnico di Torino.”

At the end of the meeting, the Stellantis delegation, which also included the Head of Institutional Relations in Italy, Daniele Chiari and the Head of Human Resources in Italy, Giuseppe Manca, reiterated how each of the parties present at the “Automotive Development Table” must embrace the necessary change in an all-encompassing, proactive and sincere way, because only in this way will it be possible to better manage the transition to electrification of the automotive sector in Italy To ensure that, all together, we can create the conditions to offer accessible mobility to customers. It is a matter of anticipating the times because the status quo is contrary to a sustainable business that benefits employees in the automotive sector in Italy.

SOURCE: Stellantis