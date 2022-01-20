Stellantis invest in Stimcar to support its development, strengthening circular economy initiatives

Stellantis takes a majority of Stimcar’s capital, via Stellantis &You, Sales and Services

Stimcar, an innovative specialist in the reconditioning of Used vehicles, announces a new stage in its development with the rise to the capital of Stellantis through its distribution subsidiary Stellantis &You, Sales and Services.

Stellantis &You, Sales and Services takes the majority of Stimcar’s capital while guaranteeing it full autonomy in its management and development.

The agreement provides for the continuation of the two founding directors of Stimcar, Jean-François and Yann Brazeau, as well as all the staff currently employed in the company. In the light of future developments, the number of employees of Stimcar is set to increase, to meet an ambitious load plan.

Win-Win Agreement

In order to continue its development in a highly successful reconditioning market both in France and internationally, Stimcar wanted to rely on an international investor who would enable it to implement its ambitious development strategy.

Stimcar is already reconditioning the Used Cars of Stellantis &You, Sales and Services on the Nantes city Hub, Western France, with a level of quality, cost and reliability that is fully satisfactory.

This positive return of experience, backed by a rigorous industrial process, based on IT competence and innovative flow management, has given both partners the desire to go further and to seal a strategic agreement.

The many synergies between Stimcar and the Stellantis make this operation all the more meaningful.

Stellantis &You important business contributor, albeit not exclusive

Stellantis &You, Sales and Services aims at a sales volume of approximately 100,000 used vehicles per year in all the countries in which it operates. All these vehicles are subject to a standardized and rigorous reconditioning system, which enables them to meet the requirements of the SPOTICAR label: they represent an important potential for Stimcar, which will bring expertise to the best level in the industrialization of this process.

By gradually bringing additional Used Cars volumes to be reconditioned, Stellantis &You, Sales and Services will thus act as business provider for Stimcar, albeit without any exclusivity: Stimcar will both continue to offer its services to its current clients, as well as developing and diversifying its client portfolio.

Development in France and Europe

The agreement also provides for the development of several reconditioning centres in France and Europe.

Stimcar initially plans to set up new centres in France, in addition to those already in place in Bordeaux, Nantes and Toulouse, and then, internationally, to meet the demand of its existing clients and of those, numerous, who have already expressed interest in the Stimcar solution.

From 2023, new centres will be unfolded in Europe, particularly in the markets where Stellantis operate.

Marc Lechantre, Senior Vice President Pre-Owned vehicles Business Unit said: “The development of Used cars Business is a long-term strategic priority for Stellantis, and for Stellantis &You, Sales and Service distribution affiliate. We have identified Stimcar as the best independent player in the Used Cars reconditioning field, a key lever for value creation in the Used Cars business. I am pleased with this agreement which creates the conditions for our strategic independence in the field of Used Cars reconditioning, while allowing Stimcar to pursue an ambitious development independently, according to a model of partnership that has already proved being successful”.

Jean-François and Yann Brazeau, leaders of Stimcar, declared: “Stellantis is a major and pioneering global manufacturer and a trailblazer in the Used Car Business. This agreement is a sign of strong recognition for Stimcar, of which we are extremely proud. Stimcar now has the means and autonomy to accelerate its development in France and Europe, for its current and future clients”.

SOURCE: Stellantis