Stellantis intends to join the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) to unite at a challenging time for the European automobile industry

Stellantis N.V. intends to join the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).

The European automotive industry is at a critical moment, with a deep transformation underway toward net-zero mobility, with new competitive forces and a fast-changing international environment. At this important juncture, Stellantis considers it important to dialog and develop a shared understanding of the stakes and ways to tackle them together. Stellantis believes ACEA is the right platform to do so.

Stellantis looks forward to engaging with other members of the association and unite behind a common approach, which will preserve the pursuit of the transition and the sustainability and competitiveness of the automotive industry and the best interests of its communities.

“Stellantis’ commitment to the electrification transition is deep, leveraging our multi-energy technology, and we take with a great deal of responsibility the challenges faced by the European automotive industry. We consider ACEA to be the right forum to engage with our peers and stakeholders and jointly build a roadmap to support the entire value chain,” said Jean-Philippe Imparato, Stellantis Enlarged Europe COO.

Subject to the approval by the ACEA Board, the membership would become effective from January 1, 2025.

