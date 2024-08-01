Stellantis expands SUSTAINera range in Brazil

Circular Economy initiative is expanding its product portfolio of remanufactured parts in Brazilian market

In pursuit of its goal to become a carbon-neutral company by 2038, Stellantis is expanding its SUSTAINera product portfolio and introducing a wider range of remanufactured automotive parts in Brazil.

Previously offering five product lines of remanufactured parts (turbocharger, steering racks, automatic gearbox, starters, alternators), the SUSTAINera range has now expanded to 8 product lines including air conditioning compressors, rear differentials, and transfer cases, available at Stellantis brand dealerships across the country, as well as through other distribution channels. By the end of 2024, the catalogue will be further enlarged to 13 families with over 180 components, including diesel engines, high-pressure pumps, injector nozzles, alloy wheels, and electronics.

The offer of SUSTAINera parts is available for all Stellantis’ brands of vehicles sold in Brazil and it is the first and only made by an automotive OE in the full Region: the parts are remanufactured to OEM specifications, guaranteeing the same performance and warranty as genuine MOPAR parts, while providing affordable vehicle maintenance options.

“A remanufactured part is approximately 20% cheaper than a new part, and it’s a more sustainable option, using up to 80% less raw material and up to 40% non-emitted CO2* in the remanufacturing process. This results in lower resource demand and optimized production processes, significantly reducing CO2 emissions,” explains Paulo Solti, Vice President of Parts and Services for Stellantis South America. “This circular economy-focused business model underscores Stellantis’ commitment to providing sustainable and affordable product and service solutions,” he adds.

SUSTAINera is leading the Circular Economy in Brazil and this strong commitment has been recognized by the industry with the ESG award of Automotive Business in 2023.

Expansion of Sales Channels

Launched globally by Stellantis in 2022, SUSTAINera debuted in Brazil with its initial lines of remanufactured products, distributed primarily through Stellantis brand dealerships. With the expansion of the line, consumers can now also buy SUSTAINera products online at the official store on Mercado Livre and through DPK, a specialized automotive parts distributor with 18 warehouses across the country, part of the DPaschoal Group in Brazil acquired recently by Stellantis

Circular Economy in Stellantis

Throughout the full vehicle life cycle, Stellantis’ has developed a global business unit focused on circular economy activities based on the 4R Strategy (Remanufacturing, Repair, Reuse and Recycle) to extend products (parts, vehicles and HVBs) lifespan and reduce waste by returning material into the production loop for new vehicles and products, thus forming an integrated ecosystem vital for preserving and protecting the planet’s resources.

Remanufacturing: used, worn and defective parts are recovered, dismantled, cleaned, and remanufactured to OEM specifications, same performance and warranty as original parts. More than 12,000 part numbers across 38 product lines, including electric vehicle batteries, are available.

Repair: worn parts are repaired and reinstalled in customer vehicles. E-Repair canters in 24 locations around the world dedicated to the electric vehicle batteries.

Reuse: original multi-brand parts in good condition, recovered from end-of-life vehicles and reused as is to be fitted to other vehicles. More than 7 million parts available in stock and sold in more than 160 countries through the B-Parts e-commerce platform.

Recycle: recycled materials from parts, HVBs, production /maintenance scraps and End-of-Life vehicles (ELVs) fed back into the manufacturing process of new vehicles and aftersales products. In 2023 more than 2 million parts were collected for recycling.

* Source: Life-Cycle Assessment (LCA) Europe. Values are given for information only, corresponding to the main seller of the similar products, and determined according to a methodology approved by an independent company (Sphera)

SOURCE: Stellantis