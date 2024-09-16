Stellantis Commercial Vehicles Business Unit announces new Stellantis CustomFit programme

Stellantis Pro One presents "Stellantis CustomFit" the new conversion and personalisation programme that ensures high standards of quality and safety

From September 17 to 22, the prestigious IAA Transportation 2024, the largest European trade show dedicated to commercial and industrial vehicles, will take place in Hanover, bringing together professionals and the leading manufacturers in the sector. Among them, Stellantis Pro One, the Group’s Business Unit dedicated to commercial vehicles, will showcase its strong leadership position in the EU30 region, with a market share exceeding 28.5%. Additionally, Stellantis Pro One has achieved solid growth in the German market, where in the first half of 2024 it increased its market share by 4 percentage points, boosting sales by over 45%.

At this international event, the Group is announcing the launch of “Stellantis CustomFit,” a new conversion and personalisation program that has already begun in some plants and will gradually be implemented at other production sites. This program guarantees the highest standards of quality, safety, and seamless integration between the technological features of the base model and the specific modifications requested by the client. These in-house transformations are complemented by solutions developed in collaboration with a global network of over 400 certified partners. This strengthens the ever-growing range of products, from tipper vans to optimised cargo space vans and recreational vehicles, all designed specifically to meet the needs of private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large fleets. Representing the numerous “specialties” offered by all Stellantis Pro One commercial vehicles, the German trade show (Hall 13 – Stand C70) will feature the Opel Combo Electric, Citroën E-Berlingo Crew Van, PEUGEOT E-Expert Fridge with EPTO, Opel Movano HYDROGEN, and Fiat Professional E-Ducato Cargo Box. Additionally, an ultra-compact Opel Rocks Electric with KARGO kit will be displayed inside the spacious cargo area of the Opel Movano HYDROGEN to showcase its load capacity and highlight Stellantis Pro One’s extensive product range, which includes commercial vehicles of all sizes and innovative micromobility solutions.

At the forefront is the innovative hydrogen fuel cell (FCEV) technology, already available on medium-sized vans and soon to be equipped on Stellantis’ large vans. This technology is a key milestone in the Group’s roadmap toward zero-emission mobility. For models like the Citroën ë-Jumper, Fiat Professional E-Ducato, Opel Movano Electric, Vauxhall Movano Electric, and PEUGEOT E-Boxer, the Group has developed an exclusive mid-power architecture that offers over 500 km of range, refueling times of just 5 minutes, and no compromises on cargo capacity. Stellantis believes so strongly in this technology that it is the first manufacturer in Europe to offer a range of hydrogen-powered medium-sized vans, soon to be followed by a range of large vans. The Group is already positioned to seize the opportunities that the hydrogen revolution promises across the continent, reaffirming its role as a technological pioneer in sustainable, accessible, and responsible mobility.

With the launch of the new “Stellantis CustomFit” program, the expansion of its hydrogen fuel cell vehicle production capacity, and the renewal of its entire range of compact, medium, and large vans (12 vehicles in total), Stellantis Pro One’s global offensive is moving forward at a rapid pace. The company leverages an extensive portfolio of advanced technologies in propulsion, safety, ADAS, and connectivity to provide an ideal ecosystem for drivers and to be a reliable partner for commercial vehicle owners. Moreover, the new range of large vans introduces the new Multijet 4.0 internal combustion engine and an innovative 8-speed automatic transmission (AT8). The Multijet 4.0, known for its reliability, delivers 450 Nm of torque—the best in its class for large front-wheel-drive vans—and features an advanced dual-circuit exhaust gas recirculation system, which further improves reliability, performance, and emissions. Lastly, the new propulsion system reduces CO2 emissions up to 10% compared to the current versions.

Says Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice President of the Commercial Vehicle Business Unit at Stellantis: “As one of the of the 7 key contributors to the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, the Stellantis Pro One 360° strategy provides concrete answers to customers needs: brand new vans range, electrified pick-ups, connected services, complete digital conversions ecosystem, 2 hydrogen vans offers… All of them leading to N° 1 position also in MEA region (as Europe and South America), leading position in European BEVs (32%), pioneer position on Hydrogen, and reinforced worldwide leadership.”

Arnaud Leclerc, Global Head of Stellantis CustomFit, added: “Our conversion and personalisation strategy is a key element of our offering, allowing us to tailor commercial vehicles to meet the specific needs of each customer. Vehicle transformations account for over 50% of total CV business. This includes factory conversions, which have seen a 30% increase compared to last year, and collaboration with over 400 certified partners worldwide. Additionally, we decided to implement a strong personalisation offer among all LCV plants to our European customers, with a significant growth of 60% Year on Year. We will be able to propose all these offers to our customer through a new digital platform that not only expands our offering but also optimises delivery times and enhances the overall customer experience. The ability to carry out conversions directly in our production plants gives us a competitive advantage, ensuring the highest standards of quality and flexibility. With this strategy, and under our new Stellantis CustomFIt programme, Stellantis Pro One not only meets but exceeds market expectations, positioning itself as the benchmark for converted commercial vehicles.”

The new “Stellantis CustomFit” programme

Stellantis reaffirms its leadership in the commercial vehicle sector with the evolution of its conversion and personalisation program, now called “Stellantis CustomFit,” which accounts for over 50% of the Group’s total – commercial vehicle business. The most significant development is the implementation of the program, which has already begun at some plants and will be expanded to other Group production sites. This ensures the highest standards of quality, safety, and integration between the technological features of the base model and the specific modifications requested by the client company. In-house transformations are complemented by solutions developed in collaboration with over 400 certified partners worldwide. This extensive network allows Stellantis to meet all professional needs and distribute conversions through its dealership network, optimizing delivery times and streamlining the customer experience with an innovative digital system that has expanded the recommended product offerings by 30% compared to the previous year. In terms of performance, Stellantis recorded a 25% increase in conversions with certified partners in 2024 and doubled the number of customized units for large fleets produced in-house, leading to a 35% increase in converted vehicle sales across Europe.

Additionally, for 16 consecutive years, Stellantis has led the European recreational vehicle market with a 54% share of the motorhome market, while 75% of recreational vehicles on the road in Europe use Stellantis platforms.

The converted commercial vehicles on show at the exhibition

At the Stellantis Pro One stand, several converted vehicles are showcased, demonstrating the versatility of all its models for various “specialties” in passenger transport and customised vehicle solutions. These range from shuttles to assisted mobility, mobile workshops to tipper trucks, insulated vehicles to refrigerated ones, leisure campers to public administration vehicles.

Making its world debut is the innovative Opel Movano HYDROGEN, introducing the hydrogen fuel cell technology (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle – FCEV) for the first time in the large Van segment. Together with the already available BEV options, this positions Stellantis as the European leader in locally emission-free propulsion for commercial vehicles. The displayed model, customised by certified partner bott, features Airline rails on the floor and both sides to ensure secure cargo transport while using tie-down straps. The integrated anchor points allow goods to be securely fastened, making this van an ideal solution for specific and safe transport needs. Integrated ceiling lighting from bott is one of many examples of a practical accessory to complete our standard solution and meets the specific needs of B2B customer. Additionally, the large van on display houses the Opel Rocks Electric with KARGO kit, a revolutionary light electric vehicle offering up to 75 km of range. Measuring just 2.41 meters in length, 1.39 meters in width, and 1.52 meters in height, this compact light motor vehicle is perfect for navigating city centers. With a turning radius of just 7.20 meters, it can easily manoeuvre through narrow streets, making it ideal for delivering parcels, pizzas, or medications in urban areas. The Opel Rocks Electric with KARGO kit is a testament to Opel’s broad range of LCVs, from the robust Movano to the small yet efficient Rocks Electric Kargo, embodying the brand’s commitment to sustainable micromobility.

Also on display is a Fiat Professional E-Ducato Cargo Box, a large van with an impressive capacity of 18.3m³ and generous internal dimensions (4,230 mm length, 2,032 mm width, 2,150 mm height) Based on Battery Electric Chassis Cab version featuring 410 Nm peak torque and 200 kW / 270 hp power output and 110 kWh battery Customized directly at the production plant, this large FIAT Professional van exhibited in Hanover exemplifies the flexibility of the “Stellantis CustomFit” program, which, alongside partnerships with certified partners, is based on a reliable in-house personalisation process capable of meeting any professional need or mission.

At the IAA Transportation 2024, three other converted vehicles, created in collaboration with certified partners, are also on display, all featuring a 100 kW/136 hp electric motor, 270 Nm of torque, and a 50-kWh battery that provides a range of up to 350 km (according to WLTP). The first is an Opel Combo Electric, outfitted by certified partner Sortimo with shelving on both sides, a reinforced floor, and two vertical bars optional, totaling a weight of only 74 kg. Sortimo is not only known for the usage of light materials but also its ability to maximise the use of cargo space, while offering a ready to use, easy to operate solution that is particularly suitable for craftsmen. Available from the second half of 2024, the model on display features a white exterior and sophisticated matrix headlights. Next to it is the Citroën E-Berlingo Crew Van, which comfortably seats two or five workers depending on the flexible sliding cage bulkhead, and their professional tools. These tools are stored in custom compartments and removable toolboxes designed inside the vehicle by certified partner Würth, a global leader in the sale of fastening and assembly systems. Lastly, a PEUGEOT E-Expert Fridge with ePTO is featured, with a refrigerated cell installed by certified partner Kerstner, designed for transporting fresh products at temperatures down to 0°C, with a total weight of 265 kg. The model also includes easy-to-install insulation and an e-Cooljet 106 A cooling unit powered by the e-Power Take Off (ePTO) at 12V, which draws energy from the installed traction battery instead of requiring a separate power source, thus preserving the vehicle’s payload.

A lineup ready for the future dissemination of hydrogen fuel cell use in Europe

Hydrogen is becoming more of a cornerstone of the energy transition, as demonstrated by the many international projects launched at a global level. Within this constantly evolving scenario, there are markets which are more prepared for this technology, with government investments already being earmarked. For example, there are more than 250 public structures currently in Europe which supply 700 bar, with the majority located in four countries: Germany, France, The Netherlands, and Switzerland. Meanwhile, in Italy there are only two hydrogen stations (Bolzano and Mestre), but 36 are expected by 2026 as part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, partly financed by the European Union with 230 million euros. According to the European Council, the number of hydrogen charging and refueling stations will surpass 500 units by 2030, allowing the transportation sector to significantly reduce its carbon footprint thanks to the recent adoption of the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR).

Among the minimum requirements in the European plan, it is stated that there must be at least one hydrogen station in every city center and for the same to take place every 200 km on major road corridors. At this point, we can clearly see that hydrogen fuel cell technology is experiencing a period of major European investment that will strengthen both the charging infrastructure and the production of so-called “green” hydrogen, i.e., that which is obtained from renewable sources and capable of creating a virtuous cycle which will lower the cost of this alternative and clean fuel. Stellantis is a firm believer in this technology and the first manufacturer in Europe to put hydrogen commercial vehicles on the road: first with medium vans and now with large vans from the Citroën, FIAT Professional, Opel, PEUGEOT and Vauxhall brands. Thus, in yet another demonstration of its role as a pioneer in technology for sustainable, accessible, and responsible mobility, the Group is ready to take the advantage of the opportunities on the horizon for hydrogen at a European level.

Stellantis and hydrogen fuel cell technology

Stellantis has developed a zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell solution which combines the advantages of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles with the ones of electric battery technology in a fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). In particular, the Group has designed an exclusive mid-power architecture which provides a range of more than 500 km for large vans, with refueling times of only 5 minutes.

The hydrogen provides the energy needed for long driving ranges, whereas the additional small battery provides the power for dynamic performance, as well as for recovering energy and plug-in capacities. It is the ideal solution for those who drive light commercial vehicles (LCVs) which require superior range, quick refuelling, and zero-emissions mobility. And it is capable of all of this without compromising on cargo volume. All of the fuel cell system’s specific components are located outside of the cargo area, which keeps the load capacity and volume unaltered.

Moreover, the system can be integrated with the commercial vehicles electrified platform, with minimal variations and excellent synergies between the electric-battery and hydrogen versions. Lastly, we should point out that, for the first time, the entire production of Large Hydrogen Vans is taking place in house, ensuring both higher safety and quality standards. To best respond to the needs of professional customers, Stellantis’ mid-power solution comes with tons of advantages compared to the traditional architectures in use (“Full-Power” and “Range-Extender”). In addition to preserving its renowned cargo capacity and volume, the mid-power solution does not require any compromise in terms of performance: the fuel cell system is capable of providing enough power for continuous highway speed. When needed, peak power is provided by the battery positioned under the front seats. Furthermore, the battery covers power requirements for acceleration and other functions, including for the start-up and first mile, guaranteeing better durability as it allows the fuel cell system to always run at optimum operating conditions. Lastly, the battery automatically recharges thanks to the four-level regenerative braking.

New Multijet 4.0 and AT8 automatic transmission

The Multijet engine family, renowned for its technological advancements and commercial success, welcomes its latest member: the Multijet 4.0. This engine represents the latest innovation of Multijet engine family: it boosts a robust 450 Nm of torque, which is unparalleled in its category for front-wheel-drive large vans.

Available with both Light Duty (Euro 6E) and Heavy Duty (Euro VIE) homologation, the new Multijet 4.0 features new technical contents such as optimised turbochargers and advanced dual-circuit exhaust gas recirculation system, which significantly enhances the engine’s reliability, performance, and CO2 emissions.

In addition to the 6-speed manual transmission, the Stellantis Large Van lineup makes use of the new AT8 automatic transmission, in yet another demonstration of the Group’s commitment to improving its products and supplying a more satisfying experience to its customers. One of the main characteristics of the new eight-speed transmission is a significant 10% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to the current automatic version, which can be attributed to the installation of a more balanced, efficient, and controlled torque. Moreover, these new components are at the heart of the overall driving experience, which sets itself apart for its enhanced comfort that is now defined by improved shift times, quality, and control. All of these characteristics are derived from the new clutches, which leads to more efficient drivability due to the new Multijet 4.0 engine.

Another significant innovation of the AT8 is provided by a hydraulic accumulator, a key component in the support of transmission shifts, which gets the most of out the engine power by reducing transmission response time and favours a more fluid function of the start & stop system. These are significant advantages for professional users who spend many hours behind the wheel every day in both urban settings and longer trips (deliveries, assistance) and for private customers who would like to enjoy their campers on long journeys or during their free time. The transmission is suitable for campers up to 5 tons of maximum weight, with an increase of over 600 kg compared to previous models and a total weight of 6.5 tons.

The introduction of the new propulsion system (Multijet 4.0 and AT8) is sure to strengthen the FIAT Professional Ducato’s leadership in the Recreational Vehicle sector, a historic and strategic business for the Italian brand. In fact, for the sixtieth straight time, the Ducato was named “Best base camper 2024” by the expert readers of the German magazine “Promobil”.

SOURCE: Stellantis