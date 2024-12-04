Stellantis Chairman John Elkann meets Maserati’s people

To follow Auburn Hills, the first Italian stop on the tour has been at the historic headquarters in Modena

John Elkann, Chairman of Stellantis, has visited Maserati colleagues at its historic headquarters in Modena. As announced in the video message sent to Stellantis people on Monday evening, the Chairman is visiting various Group sites and plants all over the world.

Having recently returned from Auburn Hills in the United States, Elkann immediately travelled to the Viale Ciro Menotti plant, where he met Santo Ficili, CEO of Maserati, the entire leadership team of the House of the Trident, the recently established Engineering team and all colleagues.

With 110 years of iconic history, Maserati has made its home in Modena, the headquarters and beating heart of all the main activities of Stellantis’ only luxury brand. With a vocation of performance, innovation, design, quality and technology, Maserati is now continuing to write the future of mobility in the luxury segment, following an ambitious strategy in line with its customers’ expectations.

All models currently in production and those of the future are and will be 100% designed, developed and produced in Italy, at the Mirafiori plant in Turin, at Cassino and – especially – in Modena, the flagship for the production of super sports cars with the spyder MC20, the MC20 Cielo convertible and the brand-new GT2 Stradale.

To emphasise the constant vocation of innovation, at Viale Ciro Menotti the company’s Leadership works in close contact with a new team made up of around 130 experts including engineers and technicians, who work exclusively on the development of the current range and future models, in close collaboration with the Engine Lab, to help to steer the brand towards a higher positioning in the luxury segment.

John Elkann, Chairman of Stellantis, commented: “Our industry is going through hard times. Together, we have faced many challenges in the past and have already turned them into opportunities for the benefit of everyone who works with us, both in-house and externally: colleagues, dealers, customers and suppliers, as well as institutions. I firmly believe that in these situations it is necessary to remain united, and I therefore decided to be there for our people and to visit Maserati’s historic headquarters in Modena today. I would personally like to thank all the colleagues whose work, passion and energy will continue to achieve great results for Maserati”.

Santo Ficili, Maserati CEO: “I’m delighted to welcome John Elkann to Modena, to meet the people who make this extraordinary brand not only the longest-lived in the Motor Valley, but also the standard-bearer of a unique vision of Italian luxury all over the world. We have recently celebrated our centenary; we have a unique past and are looking ahead to the future with renewed energy.

