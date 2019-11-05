Statement on recall of certain 2019 MY CX-9 vehicles

Mazda North American Operations has filed a Part 573 notification with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a safety defect on certain 2019 Model Year CX-9 vehicles. In the manufacturing process, rubber compound used for prototype production was accidentally mixed into rubber compound for standard production, which causes tire tread strength to diminish.

If the tread rubber partially separates from the tire body, it could lead to vehicle instability, which may increase the risk of a crash. A vibration and/or flapping noise can occur prior to tire tread separation. Partial rubber separation from the tread or irregular tread wear may also be observed.

Approximately 146 vehicles are affected in the US and US Territories.

No accidents, injuries, or deaths have been reported to date as a result of this defect.

