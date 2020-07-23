Start of Sales for the new Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer: The specialist for long-range passenger transport

With the market launch of the eVito and the eSprinter in 2019, Mercedes-Benz Vans has sent a clear signal of locally emission-free commercial freight transport in urban areas. The new eVito Tourer, which can be ordered now, reaches a new dimension in battery-electric commercial passenger transport in terms of mile performance and range: used as a hotel shuttle, a large-capacity taxi or a vehicle for ride-sharing services.

“Battery-electric mobility from Mercedes-Benz is already suitable for everyday use, as shown by a range of 421 kilometres2.3 and the fast charging function,” says Andreas Böger, Head of Sales of New Vehicles Mercedes-Benz Transporter and Vans Germany, at the start of sales of the new eVito Tourer. “Through attractive leasing rates and public funding, the eVito Tourer can easily compete with the conventionally driven Vito at the TCO.”

Fast charging – long range – high variability

The new Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer takes over the look of the Vito with combustion engine. However under the front sits the electric powertrain (eATS), which drives the front wheels with a peak power of 150 kW. The energy is stored in a lithium-ion battery in the underbody of the vehicle, whose deep and central arrangement has a positive effect on the driving behavior of the eVito Tourer. The top speeds of 140 km/h in series and 160 km/h as optional equipment ensure a rapid advance even away from urban traffic.

The Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer features a water-cooled AC On-Board charger (OBL) with an output of 11 kW. This means that it is prepared for AC charging at home or at public charging stations. Charging is via the CCS charging box in the front left bumper. This also enables direct current (DC) charging . Thanks to a maximum charging capacity of 110 kW at a DC fast charging station, the eVito Tourer can be charged from 10 – to 80 % in approx. 45 minutes. The battery with a usable capacity of 90 kWh enables a range of 421 kilometers2.3.

Thanks to its intelligent operating strategy, the Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer also charges its battery while driving. In thrust or brake mode, the mechanical rotational movement is converted into electrical energy and used for charging high-voltage battery (recuperation). The driver has a big influence on this. The driver can regulate the strength of the recuperation via shifters behind the steering wheel as required. A particularly efficient and comfortable driving style enables a new feature in the eVito Tourer: recuperation level D AUTO . According to the maxim “drive with foresight and save energy”, information from the security assistants is networked and the strength of the recuperation is adjusted situationally and in real time. In addition, three driving programs help the customer to choose between maximum comfort and maximum range while driving individually and at the touch of a button. By placing the battery in the underbody, the inner space is available without restrictions.

The eVito Tourer thus meets the highest demands in terms of functionality and variability in many areas of passenger transport. The locally emission-free van can be ordered in two different lengths: Once with a total length of 5,140 millimeters and as an extra-long version, which comes to 5,370 millimeters. Taxi companies and other ride-sharing services benefit from the wide range of seat configurations:

With two benches in the rear, the eVito Tourer becomes a comfortable shuttle vehicle that meets all the requirements for modern passenger transport with an agile and particularly quiet driving experience. Thanks to its flexible seating configurations, it can be equipped, for example, with up to nine seats or a Vis-a-vis seating. The eVito Tourer will be integrated as a production vehicle into the normal production process of the plant in Vitoria, northern Spain, where the Mercedes-Benz Vito, V-Class and EQV are also produced. This enables a flexible and synergic production in direct correlation with customer demands.

As practical as with conventional drive with comparable TCO

The eVito Tourer already includes many additional equipment as a production vehicle compared to the conventional production model, for example 17 inch rims or the seat heating for the driver. Numerous assistance and safety systems, such as the Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Driving Light Assist and Cruise Control are also included. For the first time and as a unique selling point in this segment, the AIRMATIC air suspension system for the eVito Tourer is also available for a surcharge. The advantages of the system are increased driving and optimized noise comfort as well as reduced consumption at high speeds.

The price of the eVito Tourer starts in Germany at 53,990 EUR (excl. VAT).

The Mercedes-Benz EQV 300 extra long: Electrically and intelligently connected

From now on, the new battery-electric-powered large-capacity sedan from Mercedes-Benz, the EQV, can also be ordered in the extra-long version with 5,370 mm. Whether for the environmentally conscious family, the recreational athlete with a lot of equipment or as a shuttle vehicle: The EQV is the second model in the EQ family from Mercedes-Benz and combines emission-free mobility with convincing driving performance, high functionality and aesthetic design. The battery with a usable capacity of 90 kWh enables a range of 418 kilometers2.3. With unchanged features, the extra-long EQV offers even more space for passengers and luggage with a maximum baggage capacity of 1,410 l.

More information about the EQV can be found here.

Specifications of the Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer

CO 2 -Emissions 0 g/km Electricity consumption (combined)1 26,2 kWh/100 km Range (combined) 2, 3 421 km Loading time on Wallbox or on public Charging station (AC charging, max. 11 kW) < 10 h (0-100 %) Charging time at fast charging station DC Charging, max. 50 kW series DC Charging, max. 110 kW (option) approx. 80 min. (10-80%) approx. 45 min (10-80%) Drive Front wheel drive Power (peak) 150 kW (204 hp) Power (duration) 70 kW (95 hp) Max. Torque 362 Nm High-voltage battery Lithium-Ion Battery capacity (usable) 90 kWh Battery capacity (installed) 100 kWh Lenghts 5,140 mm, 5,370 mm Max luggage compartment volume long: 999 l, extra-long: 1.390 l Speed-limit 140 km/h (series), 160 km/h (option) permissible gross mass 3,500 kilograms

[1] Electrical consumption and range have been determined on the basis of Directive 692/2008/EC. Power consumption and range depend on the vehicle configuration.[2] The actual range is also dependent on the individual driving style, road and traffic conditions, the outside temperature and use of the air conditioning system/heating, and may differ.

SOURCE: Daimler