Start of production at the Kenitra plant

Jean-Christophe Quémard, Executive Vice-President, Middle East & Africa, and member of the Managing Board of Groupe PSA, said: “At the heart of the Middle East and Africa region, Morocco is an historic and strategic market for our Group and its four brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Opel. We are forging a unique partnership in Morocco’s automotive industry, thanks to the help of all our partners and the support of the Moroccan authorities.”

Groupe PSA starts production at the Kenitra plant in Morocco, in the presence of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

The project was launched with the signing of an agreement between Groupe PSA and the Kingdom of Morocco on 19 June 2015. Four years on, this event also celebrates the roll-out of a complete ecosystem for Groupe PSA in Morocco, similar to those in place in other strategic Group regions, with a steering centre based in Casablanca for the Middle East and Africa region, an operational R&D centre and, now, a latest-generation plant in Kenitra meeting the Group’s highest standards.

Groupe PSA is the only carmaker to cover the entire value chain in Africa. This ecosystem includes a network of 62 local suppliers, with 27 new supplier sites set up to meet the needs of the Kenitra plant.

The Kenitra facility is an illustration of the excellence and knowhow of the Group. Production will begin with the new Peugeot 208, jointly manufactured with the Trnava plant in Slovakia.

The performance of the Kenitra plant should enable it to produce models meeting the expectations of individual buyers and corporate customers in terms of quality and price.

