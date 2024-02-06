Start of construction for e-bus depot: Daimler Buses Solutions reaches important milestone in major project

At the end of January, Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH has reached an important milestone in one of its first major projects by kick-starting construction measures for an e-bus depot in The Hague. The 100% Daimler Buses subsidiary is electrifying the entire bus depot of HTM Personenvervoer NV, one of the local public transport operators in the Dutch city. The project covers the entire “e-system” and thus the installation of all 41 charging stations with a total of 122 charging points, providing the charging management, the software and the operating concept. Commissioning is scheduled for the third quarter of this year. As part of the overall package, Daimler Buses will be delivering at least 95 battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro city buses to HTM.

Dietrich Müller, Managing Director of Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH: “Our key expertise is the development of innovative and customized e-systems from a single source. Together with our customers, we create ideal conditions to operate electrified bus fleets directly on site. That’s why we operate throughout Europe.”

Customized E-System

The plan is to create “fast lanes” at HTM’s depot, enabling rapid charging of the electric city buses during the day, and thus during operation, using powerful charging stations with an output of 360 kW. In the evenings, when buses are not in use, the power can be split between several buses: This means that up to four buses per charging station can be charged overnight at 90 kW. A total of 28 charging stations will be installed at the depot in The Hague, capable of simultaneously supplying 109 electric buses with energy. In addition, the plan is to install 13 charging stations at three other sites run by the operator. In total, 122 charging points will be installed.

Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH is setting up the entire e-infrastructure together with local partners ABB E-mobility and Batenburg Techniek. The software for charging management will be supplied by Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH together with the experts from IVU Traffic Technologies AG.

Turnkey E-Infrastructure from a Single Source

Electrified buses can only achieve their full potential by being embedded in a well-planned and coordinated overall system. The aim is to ensure smooth operation of the electric bus fleet with comprehensive planning and implementation from a single source.

Daimler Buses supports its customers in the transition to electrically powered buses with in-depth know-how. In summer 2023, the company established its own subsidiary, Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH, a company specialized in the design and construction of e‑infrastructure.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck