Standout star of the compact SUVs: the new Audi SQ2

Numerous high-tech features hone the profile of the powerful four-cylinder. The intake and exhaust camshafts are adjustable to optimize fill and gas exchange. On the exhaust side, the Audi valvelift system (AVS) adjusts valve lift in two stages based on demand. This reduces flushing losses in the combustion chamber and ensures optimal flow of exhaust gas to the turbocharger, particularly in the low rpm range. The advantages of this are agile engine response and a further increase of torque. Controlled by a fast and precise electric overflow valve, the turbocharger develops its maximum boost of 1.4 bar (relative) very dynamically. This engine management system enhances efficiency and reduces fuel consumption during operation under part load.
Efficiency is also a major focal point with the 2.0 TFSI. Two electric-powered rotary valves consolidated into a module regulate the coolant flows. Another major component of the thermal management system is the exhaust manifold integrated into the cylinder head. It helps the engine to warm up quickly.
Targeted measures implemented in many components increase strength and reduce internal friction. The regulated oil pump requires little drive energy. Under part load, the engine management system deactivates FSI gasoline direct injection. Instead, fuel is injected indirectly into the intake manifold, which reduces particle emissions. A particle filter also cleans the exhaust gas.
Traction, stability and handling: the power transmission
A seven-speed S tronic with a high spread of 8.7 between the first and last gears transfers the power of the 2.0 TFSI. The driver can operate the lightning-fast dual-clutch transmission in the automatic modes D or S, or shift themselves. If the Audi drive select dynamic handling system is in “efficiency” mode, the clutch disengages when coasting, allowing the compact sport SUV to freewheel. From a residual speed of 7 km/h (4.3 mph), the engine already switches over to start-stop operation.
The seven-speed S tronic’s two clutches are in an oil bath. A small, mechanically driven gear pump supplies them with oil. At elevated demand, a second, electrically driven pump is activated. This efficient oil supply and the low friction of the individual components result in high efficiency.
As with every Audi S model, quattro all-wheel drive is standard in the SQ2. It combines high traction with fascinating handling. Its central element is a hydraulically actuated multi-plate clutch. It distributes torque continuously between the axles. If the front wheels lose grip, the multi-plate clutch can transfer up to 100 percent of the force to the rear within just a few milliseconds.
The quattro drive’s electronic controller provides for the ultimate in driving enjoyment and safety. During sporty driving, it can direct torque to the rear axle as soon as the driver turns the wheel. Under acceleration, the torque literally pushes the fast SUV into the curve. The quattro management system enables precise turn-in during load reversal, and provides maximum control and reliability when drifting on a low-friction road surface. During fast driving, the quattro drive works closely together with the wheel-selective torque control, which smooths out the handling with tiny braking interventions at the inner wheels under reduced load.
