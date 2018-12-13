Standout star of the compact SUVs: the new Audi SQ2

Striking design meets tremendously fun driving: Audi is presenting the SQ2 for the first time, the new top model of the Q2 family stands out in the compact SUV segment: It puts out 221 kW (300 hp), enough to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h (155.3 mph). quattro all-wheel drive and the S sport suspension applies the power smoothly to the road. The Audi SQ2 is also at the head of its class with respect to operation, infotainment and assist systems.

0 – 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 4.8 seconds: the engine

The heart of any Audi S model is the engine, and the 2.0 TFSI in the SQ2 (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.2 – 7.0*; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 163 – 159*) is in peak form. It puts out 221 kW (300 hp) and a constant 400 Nm (295.0 lb-ft) of torque between 2,000 and 5,200 rpm. Developed by Audi engineers and built in Győr, the engine outclasses all its rivals in this segment. The same applies to the sport SUV’s performance: The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) takes 4.8 seconds, and top speed is a governed 250 km/h (155.3 mph).

The four-cylinder TFSI in the Audi SQ2 is a high-performance, 1,984 cc engine. It responds instantly up to the redline at 6,500 rpm. In the dynamic mode of the Audi drive select dynamic handling system, it responds even more directly, with brief double-clutching accompanying the gear changes by the S tronic. The engine develops a particularly sonorous sound when driven dynamically. The 2.0 liter TFSI engine weighs only around 150 kilograms (330.7 lb), which benefits not just the total weight of the Audi SQ2, but also the axle load distribution.