Sporty compact SUV with numerous innovations: the new Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz is significantly upgrading the compact GLA SUV with numerous innovations and more extensive standard equipment. The new radiator grille with vertical louvers and horizontal fin enhances the powerful character. The hood with discreetly suggested power domes underlines the confident appearance, in addition to the redesigned front bumper with visual underguard protection.

Added to this is the new modern light signature in the standard LED High Performance headlights and LED taillights. Mercedes-Benz expands the range of individualization options for the new GLA with new Spectral Blue Metallic paint and three additional wheel designs in 18- and 20-inch sizes.

The free-standing double screen is one of the highlights of the significantly elevated interior. It features a 10.25-inch driver display and 10.25-inch central multimedia display as standard. These offer a holistic high-tech experience and enhance the open-plan architecture. The steering wheel is upholstered in Nappa leather as standard, and a heated steering wheel is also available for the AMG Line interior for the first time.

Simplified offer logic with extensive standard equipment

The Progressive equipment line includes two interior colors: Black and Macchiato Beige. In the AMG Line, the standard MB-Tex/microfiber seat upholstery is now also available in Bahia Brown. A total of four upholstery colors are available in the AMG Line: Black, Bahia Brown, Titan Grey/Black and Red/Black. The MB-Tex/microfiber seat upholstery consists largely of recycled materials – 65 percent in the middle section of the seat and 85 percent in the bottom fabric.

Mercedes-Benz has significantly upgraded the standard equipment of the GLA and tailored the offer logic even more precisely to specific customer preferences. For example, in addition to the Nappa leather steering wheel and LED High Performance headlights, the expanded suite of standard equipment also includes Highbeam Assist, the Parking package, Mirror package and Keyless GO package. Further functional equipment is bundled into packages based on real customer behavior.

The new GLA is also available with expanded driver assistance technologies. The upgraded Driver Assistance package enables more comfortable control of Lane Keeping Assist through Active Steering Assist. The next generation Parking package, equipped standard, supports longitudinal parking and offers 360-degree visualization for camera-assisted parking using 3D images.

Latest generation MBUX with intuitive operation and adaptive software

The new GLA features the latest generation of the MBUX infotainment system. The 10.25-inch driver display features newly designed display styles: “Classic” provides all relevant driver information, “Sporty” impresses with the dynamic tachometer and “Discreet” displays only the most essential content. Together with three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Services) and 10 Ambient Light color worlds, there are numerous opportunities for individualization of the driver display. The central display offers all previous functions such as Navigation, Media, Phone, and more, and can be operated via touchscreen, controls on the steering wheel or “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant.

The revised telematics system showcases a new design and improved performance. A new feature is wireless smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For further connectivity, the GLA receives an additional USB-C port and increased USB charging power. All USB ports are also now illuminated.

By activating online services in the Mercedes me app1, the intelligent voice assistant becomes even more capable of dialogue and learning. The system learns the driver’s preferred settings, functions and routes and suggests personalized infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions – precisely tailored to the respective driving situation. The driver can decline a suggestion for a single occurrence with the “Do not suggest now” function, or permanently delete it by selecting “Do not suggest again.” Certain actions can also be triggered without saying “Hey Mercedes.” In addition, the voice assistant can explain vehicle functions.

The optional Burmester® surround sound system, in conjunction with the latest generation MBUX, now features the immersive Dolby Atmos® audio experience, which gives music more space, clarity and depth. Dolby Atmos® adapts to any playback environment to provide a listening experience with unparalleled clarity that matches the artist’s original vision from the studio.

Electrified powertrain

The mild hybrid powertrain features an additional 48-volt on-board power supply for the belt-driven starter-generator that supports agility when starting off with up to 13 hp of additional power. The new starter-generator also enables coasting with the combustion engine switched off and provides smoother, quieter engine starting. During braking and acceleration, it recuperates energy to supply the 12-volt on-board network and 48-volt battery with electrical energy.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA will arrive in U.S. dealerships later in 2023.

At a glance