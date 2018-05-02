Spicer Driveline featured on 2018 Medium-Duty Truck of the Year

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced that the 2018 Isuzu FTR from Isuzu Commercial Truck of America exclusively features Spicer® driveline technologies, including Spicer E-SeriesTM steer axles, Spicer Life Series® driveshafts, and Spicer single-reduction single drive axles. The truck was recently named the 2018 Medium-Duty Truck of the Year by Work Truck magazine.

“At Dana, we work closely with our customers to develop solutions that meet the unique design needs of their trucks, while ensuring we always provide exceptional quality, service, and value,” said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Driveline Technologies. “The fact that Dana is the driveline supplier to the 2018 Medium-Duty Truck of the Year demonstrates how our technologies support customers as they differentiate in the competitive commercial-vehicle industry.”

Engineered for medium-duty trucks, Spicer single-reduction single drive axles support vehicles with a gross axle weight rating (GAWR) of 19,000 pounds. These drive axles have been specifically designed to improve shock absorption and maximize robustness for city delivery applications.

Spicer E-Series steer axles feature a steel-forged beam design that reduces axle weight by up to 69 pounds compared with competitive offerings. These steer axles offer the strength and torsional stiffness required for superior vehicle braking response.

Spicer Life Series medium-duty driveshafts are the premier drivetrain offering for the medium-duty market. These driveshafts are precision balanced for reduced noise, vibration, and harshness performance, and permanently lubricated with a sealed spline for reduced maintenance and extended product life.

The 2018 Medium-Duty Truck of the Year winner was announced at the Work Truck Show in Indianapolis, Indiana, in March. Professional fleet managers were asked to select their top pick among nine vehicles, keeping in mind which truck best fit their needs for application effectiveness, durability, quality, servicing, maintenance, and lifecycle costs.

