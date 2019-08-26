‘Special report: What to expect from the car factory of the future’ published by Automotive World

A new Automotive World report considers some of the major changes coming to car manufacturing and assembly.

Innovative applications of artificial intelligence, 5G connectivity, virtual reality, Big Data and robotics are reshaping the automotive manufacturing environment; factory size, localised manufacturing and alternatives to production line assembly are also influencing the industry’s manufacturing and assembly strategies.

Automation is on the rise across the manufacturing sector, and increasingly intelligent machines will replace human assembly line operators in a number of traditional factory roles. There is, however, a growing theme among leading automotive industry stakeholders that humans will play an important role in the car factory of the future.

In this report:

Executive summary

The factory of the future will be digital, flexible, and even multi-brand

Interview: Michael Breme, Head of Production and Plant Planning, Audi

AGVs will be the lifeblood of the factory of the future

Responsible 3D printing could cut costs, create flexibility and independence

As factories grow smarter, they also grow greener

With automakers leading on Industry 4.0, planning begins for Industry 5.0

Greater connectivity in manufacturing requires ever greater cyber security

‘Special Report: What to expect from the car factory of the future’ provides insight from a range of automotive industry stakeholders, including:

Audi

Center for Automotive Research (CAR)

Daimler

DXC

Formlabs

General Motors

Karamba Security

NTT Security

