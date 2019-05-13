A new Automotive World report looks at the evolution of transportation and mobility in the French capital.

The tens of millions of visitors to Paris each year are comfortable with the idea of using the city’s public transport, and often shocked by the traffic congestion on the French capital’s major roads. Parisians have a very similar experience.

The city’s ancient streets create unique challenges for the adoption and development of future mobility, but very real change is under way as the city’s vehicular emissions and congestion problems result in ever more stringent restrictions and future vehicle bans.

Autolib—the now-defunct electric car-sharing project that folded in 2018—left a legacy, physical and otherwise, that continues to influence future mobility developments in Paris. Its installed charging infrastructure is being upgraded and a number of automakers and other mobility service providers are stepping in to try to succeed where Autolib ultimately failed.

In this exclusive special report, Automotive World presents insight and opinion from a range of stakeholders involved in developing and implementing the next generation of transportation and mobility services in one of Europe’s largest cities.

In this report:

Executive summary

Can Paris reinvent itself as a future mobility leader?

Paris air quality offensive targets diesel as low hanging fruit

2024 Olympics could herald major changes to Parisian mobility habits

Automakers target Paris as new technology test bed

Will Paris meet its vehicle electrification targets?

Regulations in Paris push trucking to alternative fuels and electrification

Life after Autolib: car-sharing continues in Paris

Electric car-share renaissance emerges in Paris

Vulog hopes shared mobility will give Parisians their city back

The future of mobility in Paris is intra-modal transportation

‘Special report: The future of mobility in Paris’ provides insight from a range of industry stakeholders, including:

Accenture

Autonomy & the Urban Mobility Summit

Avere-France

Capgemini Invent

Citec Group

Diesel Technology Forum

Free2Move Paris

HysetCo

International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT)

KPMG

RATP Group

Société du Taxi Electrique Parisien (STEP)

Solstyce

Transport & Environment

Vulog

Wavestone

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-the-future-of-mobility-in-paris/