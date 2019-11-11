‘Special report: Fuel cell vehicles—a viable option?’ published by Automotive World

A new Automotive World report explores developments in fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) technology.

The automotive industry has been making considerable noise around FCEVs for many years, with the technology perpetually a decade away, but battery electric vehicles (BEVs) ultimately stole the limelight.

Infrastructure and scale are major stumbling blocks for FCEV rollout. The FCEV industry will receive a significant boost from China’s multi-trillion-dollar investment programme which is intended to expand the number of hydrogen fuelling stations to 300 by 2025.

The costs involved in developing and producing FCEVs remain a major challenge; to help tackle this, a number of automakers have struck up partnerships, but costs must fall significantly in order for FCEVs to reach mass-market volumes. Indeed, the commercial vehicle sector could prove to be the initial route to market before scaling the technology for use in passenger vehicles.

This exclusive Automotive World special report investigates whether, given the challenges, FCEVs can be considered a viable option.

In this report:

Executive summary

Are fuel cells still the Cinderella of propulsion technologies?

Could the ultimate driving machine run on hydrogen?

Truck industry makes renewed push on fuel cell tech

FCEV viability dependent on partnerships—for now

High operational costs still limit hydrogen fleet adoption

What does the fuel cell trend mean for suppliers?

Major markets begin getting to grips with hydrogen

‘Special report: Fuel cell vehicles—a viable option?’ opens with an article commissioned exclusively for Automotive World by Andreas Radics of Berylls, and provides insight from a range of automotive industry stakeholders, including:

Accenture

Arcola Energy

AVL

BMW

Bosch

Faurecia

H2 Mobility Deutschland

Hydrogen Europe

Plug Power

Ricardo

UPS

Vitesco Technologies

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-fuel-cell-vehicles-a-viable-option/

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/