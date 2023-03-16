Spacious compact SUV with attractive equipment: the new Mercedes-Benz GLB

Numerous innovations and more extensive standard equipment – Mercedes-Benz is making the spacious GLB compact SUV even more attractive for customers.

Numerous innovations and more extensive standard equipment – Mercedes-Benz is making the spacious GLB compact SUV even more attractive for customers. The redesigned front bumper with visual underbody protection contributes to the rugged aesthetic, which is complimented by the SUV’s radiator grille with four horizontal louvers and central star. The athletic shoulder shape, with precisely contoured side graphics, creates an interesting interplay of light and shadow and accentuates the vehicle’s width.

New striking full-LED headlights and taillights enhance the appearance of the new GLB, along with a range of expanded options, including two additional wheel designs in 18- and 20-inch sizes and new Spectral Blue Metallic paint.

One of the highlights of the 2024 GLB is the significantly upgraded interior, which showcases two 10.25-inch displays for the instrument cluster and multimedia screens. The turbine-look round air vents convey sporty elegance and contrast with the aluminum interior elements. The steering wheel is upholstered in Nappa leather as standard, and customers can specify a heated steering wheel with the AMG Line interior for the first time.

Simplified offer logic with extensive standard equipment

The Progressive interior is available in Black and Macchiato Beige. The standard MB-Tex/microfiber upholstery of the AMG Line interior is now also available in Bahia Brown, as are a total of four upholstery colors: Black, Bahia Brown, Titan Grey/Black and Red/Black. The MB-Tex/microfiber seat upholstery consists largely of recycled materials – 65 percent in the middle section of the seat and 85 percent in the bottom fabric.

The standard equipment of the GLB has been significantly upgraded, while the offer logic has been adapted even more precisely to specific customer preferences. New LED headlights and taillights, Highbeam Assist, as well as the USB package, Parking package and Keyless GO package are among the generous standard equipment. Further optional equipment is bundled into packages based on real customer behavior.

Safety assistance is another area in which the new GLB shines. Through Active Steering Assist, an upgrade of the Driver Assistance package enables more comfortable control of Lane Keeping Assist. The next generation Parking package also supports longitudinal parking with 360-degree visualization for camera-assisted parking.

Intuitive operation and adaptive software in the latest generation MBUX

The GLB now features the latest generation of MBUX infotainment with newly designed display styles. The “Classic” display style provides the driver with all relevant information, while the “Sporty” style impresses with the dynamic tachometer. The “Discreet” display style shows only the most essential information. In combination with the three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Services) and 10 Ambient Light color worlds, customers are treated to numerous choices for individualization of the driver display. All previous functions such as Media, Phone or Vehicle can be conveniently operated via the central touchscreen, steering wheel controls or “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant.

The revised telematics system is highlighted by a new design and improved performance. For further connectivity, the new GLB features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The SUV also receives an additional USB-C port and increased USB charging power, while all USB ports are illuminated.

Intelligent voice assistant learns with you

The Mercedes-Benz intelligent voice assistant is becoming even more capable of dialogue and learning thanks to online services in the Mercedes me app1 that can be activated. The system learns the driver’s preferred vehicle settings and routes, and suggests personalized infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions – precisely tailored to the respective driving situation. The driver can decline a suggestion with the “Do not suggest now” function, or permanently delete it by selecting “Do not suggest again.” Certain actions can be triggered without saying “Hey Mercedes,” and the voice assistant can now also explain vehicle functions.

The optional Burmester® surround sound system, in conjunction with the latest generation MBUX, now features the Dolby Atmos® immersive audio experience, giving music more space, clarity and depth. The system also adapts to any playback environment, meaning fans can listen to music with unparalleled clarity that matches the artist’s original vision from the studio.

Electrified powertrain

The new GLB is equipped with a new mild hybrid system that includes an additional 48-volt electrical system for the belt-driven starter-generator. It provides a briefly available 13 hp of additional power to support agile starting and quicker acceleration under certain driving conditions. The starter-generator also provides smooth, quiet engine starting, as well as enables coasting with the combustion engine switched off for greater efficiency. During braking and acceleration, it recuperates energy to supply the 12-volt on-board network and 48-volt battery with electrical energy.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB will arrive in U.S. dealerships later in 2023.

At a glance

GLB 250 GLB 250 4MATIC Displacement cc 1,991 1,991 Rated output hp 221 221 at rpm 5,500 5,500 Add. output (boost) hp 13 13 Rated torque lb-ft 258 258

