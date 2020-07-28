Solving sophisticated workshop problems even quicker using the Bosch Visual Connect app

Sometimes even highly experienced workshop technicians cannot find a suitable solution for specific and highly sophisticated technical problems on customer vehicles. This is where a Bosch expert and the Bosch Visual Connect smartphone app combines to help out the workshop technicians. Workshop customers who subscribe to both Esitronic software and technical support, can get expert advice delivered straight to the workshop using their mobile devices. The smartphone camera allows the Bosch expert to literally look over the workshop employee’s shoulder. For this purpose, the Visual Connect app sends the real-time images to the technical support. This allows the support specialist to see exactly what the workshop employee sees.

In fact, it is often anything but easy to describe sophisticated technical issues on the phone. The Visual Connect app, however, allows workshop employees to show the technical support experts their technical problems in every detail. Step by step, the member of the support team guides the technician to the solution. In addition to this, the technical support is able to draw on the screen as well as to display additional information such as circuit diagrams or the position of hidden components.

First call resolution of most problems thanks to Visual Connect

At the Bosch hotline, more than a 100 experts process the sophisticated problems step by step with the workshop staff in a live environment. This year alone, they already helped out more than 5 000 cases. Not only have Visual Connect customers been supported in Germany, but users from many other countries such as Denmark, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, the USA, Russia and India have all benefitted from the app. It appears that by using the app, solutions can be found 50 percent faster than it would be the case with conventional communication channels. Furthermore, the rate of problems solved at the first contact with the technical support has also increased by 400 percent thanks to Visual Connect.

“Using Visual Connect, we see ourselves virtually at the workshop. This allows us to identify the problem quickly and to find the integral solution for it. This increases the workshop’s efficiency and saves time with ever more complicated repair processes,” Jörg Hornung, global manager technical support & service at Bosch Automotive Aftermarket explained.

At most workshops, smartphones have already become part of the daily working environment. Therefore, in most cases, the Visual Connect app can also be used without the need for additional equipment. The app itself is available for download at the Android and iOS app stores and is free of charge. Another important fact: Data protection is ensured at all times, even in cases where workshop employees use their personal smartphone in order to contact the technical support.

SOURCE: Bosch