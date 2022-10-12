Solvay at K 2022: “The closer we look, the further we go!”

The Group invites visitors from October 19th to 26th in Düsseldorf, Germany to discover innovative material solutions enabling significant advances toward a more sustainable future

At the 2022 edition of K-show, Solvay will showcase a wide range of innovative and advanced materials that support a more sustainable world, with a focus on e-mobility, resource efficiency, eco-friendly solutions, healthcare and hyperconnectivity.

Solvay’s dedication to the future of sustainable mobility is illustrated by the company’s partnership with Vertical Aerospace. Solvay supplies composite and adhesive technologies as well as technical support to develop VX4, the company’s electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft. In addition, Solvay will present its broad range of technologies for the automotive market in electric mobility, thermal management, lightweighting and battery applications.

To enable a connected future, Solvay will also highlight the company’s material solutions for semiconductors, smart devices and components. Solvay’s specialty polymers are designed for optimal and efficient performance in these applications, with a track record for addressing the requirements of this growing market.

Also on display are Solvay’s solutions to mitigate resource depletion, optimize energy efficiency and enable the energy transition, with a focus on solar energy, green hydrogen and water management and filtration processes.

In the life-saving applications space, Solvay will feature its new UV-C stabilizer technology that protects polyolefin surfaces from degradation caused by exposure to UV-C light, which is increasingly used to fight COVID-19 and hospital-acquired infections. In addition, the Group will showcase its medical-grade specialty polymers for applications such as medical devices and equipment, surgical instruments, implantables and hemodialysis, as well as biopharmaceutical processing and pharmaceutical packaging.

SOURCE: Solvay