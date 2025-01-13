Solvay and Hankook sign Memorandum of Understanding for circular silica

MOU reinforces commitment on sustainable tire manufacturing through innovative circular silica

Solvay and Hankook announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the development of circular silica coming from biosourced and waste sourcing for tire production. This partnership combines Solvay’s silica expertise and sustainability commitment with Hankook’s manufacturing capabilities and market leadership.

Solvay’s silica portfolio is recognized to ensure low rolling resistance, which contributes to lower fuel consumption for thermal engines and extended battery range for electric vehicles, but also provides high wear resistance, leading to longer tire life. In addition, highly dispersible silica (HDS) is instrumental to reach the circular ambition of tire manufacturers. In the continuity of the Livorno (Italy) rice husk ash (RHA) production, Solvay is continuously engaged in a substantial circular conversion in all regions with tire industry leaders.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey towards more sustainable tire manufacturing,” said Bonhee Ku, President & CTO of Hankook Tire. “By collaborating with Solvay, we can advance the development of sustainable materials that enhance tire performance while contributing to a circular economy and a greener future.”

An Nuyttens, President of Solvay’s Silica & Special Chem business added, “Silica is essential for high-performance tires. We are thrilled to collaborate with Hankook on circular silica solutions to address key industry challenges while offering superior performance and environmental benefits. Together, we aim to push the boundaries of sustainable innovation.”

The companies will now jointly advance the technical development of circular silica, with the goal of mass production in the near future. Solvay products, currently at pilot phase, are under evaluation. This partnership aligns with both companies’ commitment to sustainability and their shared goal of a more environmentally responsible automotive future.

SOURCE: Solvay