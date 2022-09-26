Solaris to deliver 10 MetroStyle trolleybuses to Arnhem in the Netherlands

Solaris and Dutch operator Hermes, part of Transdev/Connexxion, have signed a contract for the delivery of 10 Trollino 18 trolleybuses featuring our unique MetroStyle design

Solaris and Dutch operator Hermes, part of Transdev/Connexxion, have signed a contract for the delivery of 10 Trollino 18 trolleybuses featuring our unique MetroStyle design. These emission-free trolleybuses will significantly contribute to boosting innovative public transport in the Arnhem Nijmegen region as well as in the entire province of Gelderland. The vehicles will make their way to Arnhem in the first half of 2024 and they will be the first Solaris trolleybuses to be deployed in the Netherlands.

Solaris has been working for many years with Hermes, a carrier which is part of the Transdev Netherlands group, a leader in emission-free public transport in the Netherlands. Arnhem, a city of over 150,000 inhabitants and located on the Nederrijn river, is an important industrial, scientific and cultural centre. The ten modern Trollino 18s to be delivered by Solaris will allow it to expand its transport network between the University in Arnhem and the University in Wageningen. These will be the first Solaris trolleybuses in the Netherlands.

They will stand out due to their dynamic and stylish MetroStyle look. This unique design has been developed by Solaris as a response to the latest trends in the public transport industry. The first Solaris vehicle built sporting the new design was the Trollino 24, showcased at Busworld Europe 2019 in Brussels.

“We are very proud that our Solaris Trollino 18 vehicles will arrive in Arnhem soon. This is the only Dutch city with an operating trolleybus system. We are therefore particularly pleased that its residents will soon be able to travel on board the most modern Solaris trolleybuses”, said Wil Willems, Managing Director of Solaris Netherlands.

“We are very much looking forward to the next chapter in our collaboration with Solaris. Our goal is to provide the residents of the Netherlands with the most comfortable, state-of-the-art, and environmentally-friendly solutions for public transport. We are absolutely certain that Solaris Trollino 18 trolleybuses are just such a choice”, said Martijn Mentink, Executive Director at Hermes for the South-East Region.

One important feature of the trolleybuses ordered by Hermes is that they will be able to drive without being connected to overhead wires. This will be possible due to traction batteries with a capacity of around 90 kWh. Thanks to these batteries, the vehicles will be able to cover a distance of up to a few dozen kilometres without needing to be connected to the overhead line network. The batteries will be charged using the “In-Motion-Charging” system, directly while travelling using the overhead wires. The Solaris Trollino 18 trolleybuses will be equipped with a 240 kW electric motor.

The comfortable, air-conditioned and spacious trolleybus interior will be adapted to the needs of people with disabilities, i.e. it will feature, among other things, two functional wheelchair bays. What is more, to enhance both travel comfort and safety, the vehicles will boast a range of cutting-edge solutions such as USB charging ports for mobile devices, a passenger information system, and a video surveillance system. These solutions will also include Mobileye Shield+, a system that uses sound and visual alerts to warn the driver about any objects detected in the blind spot of the vehicle. Enhanced visibility for the driver will be ensured by cameras that replace side mirrors, transmitting images on screens inside the vehicle. Among its many other advantages, the innovative design of MirrorEye has allowed the width of the vehicle to be reduced.

The first Solaris vehicles made it to the Netherlands in 2017 when Transdev placed an order for 40 articulated Solaris Urbino 18 buses. Since then, the fleet of Solaris vehicles plying the streets of towns and cities in the Netherlands has been expanded by the addition of 26 more vehicles, including 16 hydrogen buses. Trolleybuses have been part of the Solaris offering since 2000. To date, nearly 2,000 vehicles of this type have been delivered to 60 towns and cities in 18 countries.

In the picture, from the left: Bart Kraaijvanger, Zero Emission Program Manager for Transdev Netherlands, Martijn Mentink, Executive Director at Hermes for the South-East Region, Wil Willems, Managing Director of Solaris Netherlands B.V., Bartłomiej Cieślik, Senior Area Manager, Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o.

SOURCE: Solaris