Solaris signs first contract for electric bus deliveries to the United States of America

A year and a half ago, Solaris announced that its 2026 Strategic Plan included its entrance in the North American market, with a value proposition consisting of pure zero-emission buses (ZEBs)

A year and a half ago, Solaris announced that its 2026 Strategic Plan included its entrance in the North American market, with a value proposition consisting of pure zero-emission buses (ZEBs). Solaris has just achieved a milestone step towards the execution of its strategy, signing its first contract for ZEB deliveries in the U.S. with King County Metro, which provides transit service to the city of Seattle, WA and 34 other cities.

Solaris’ first contract in the U.S. market involves the delivery of two 40-foot battery electric buses and two 60-foot articulated buses. The agreement also includes an option for up to 12 additional units. Vehicle deliveries are expected in the second half of 2026.

These buses will be based on an electric-born platform designed specifically for the North American market, compliant with all U.S. regulations, including FMVSS and ADA compliance. This platform will feature the most progressive battery bus technology developed by Solaris in its 15 years of experience in battery buses, including advanced electrical propulsion systems, Solaris’ proprietary battery integration technology and state-of-the-art connectivity features, service proven in the European market.

“This agreement is an incredibly important achievement and a milestone in the history of Solaris. This is another step towards the realization of our strategic goals, and of our vision to make Solaris the supplier of choice in North America for zero emission buses. We want to thank King County Metro for choosing Solaris and our product. It is my pleasure to be here, I am sure that this is the start of a fruitful collaboration with King County Metro and that our vehicles will meet and exceed their expectations,” said Javier Iriarte, CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach.

“Metro has been a national leader in transitioning to a zero-emission fleet, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, lowering maintenance costs, and improving air quality,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. “Our battery-electric buses are part of the clean energy infrastructure King County is building to deliver the transportation network of tomorrow. Expanding the number of manufacturers who can produce these new vehicles for North American markets benefits not only our region but transit agencies throughout the country. This agreement between King County Metro and Solaris is a critical next step.”

“At Metro, we are deeply committed to building a sustainable future through innovation and collaboration,” said King County Metro General Manager Michelle Allison. “Our goal is to create a zero-emission fleet that not only enhances our communities but also leads the way in environmental responsibility. Metro’s partnership with electric and hydrogen bus manufacturer Solaris will help overcome the bus manufacturing shortage and potentially provide more options for other transit agencies in North America, too.”

To date, Solaris has delivered over 5,000 zero-emission vehicles, which include battery electric buses, hydrogen buses, and trolleybuses, and which are operating in nearly 30 countries. Solaris holds the broadest product portfolio in the market, across all lengths and propulsion technologies, with special focus in low and zero-emission. In 2017, the Solaris Urbino 12 electric (40ft battery electric bus) was awarded the Bus of the Year title, and this year, the Solaris Urbino 18 hydrogen (60ft fuel cell electric vehicle) has been selected as the Bus of The Year 2025 in Europe.

“In Europe, the Solaris brand is widely recognized for the quality and superior performance of its zero emission vehicles. We aim to bring the same service proven technology to the U.S. transit authorities. Our commitment is to support the transition to zero-emission transportation in cities across Europe and North America by developing and delivering the most reliable and innovative products. This contract marks significant progress for the bus industry in North America and has the potential to be a game-changer for the region over the coming decade,” concluded Iriarte.

SOURCE: Solaris