Solaris secures contract for 46 battery-electric buses for Dalarna region in Sweden

Solaris Bus & Coach has signed a contract with Keolis Sverige, one of Sweden's largest transport operators, to supply 46 electric buses

In recent days, Solaris Bus & Coach and the transport operator Keolis Sverige have finalized an agreement for 46 zero-emission battery-electric buses. The delivery includes 19 Solaris Urbino 12 electric models and 27 Solaris Urbino 15 LE electric vehicles. The buses will be supplied to Sweden’s Dalarna region in two phases. The 15-metre Urbino 15 LE electric buses will enter service in 2025, followed by the 12-metre Urbino 12 electric buses in 2026.

“Keolis’ order of 46 electric buses is a significant step in sustainable mobility solutions in Sweden. We are pleased to implement zero-emission solutions in both city centers and suburban transportation, as we believe this is essential for the global transformation of transport,” said Sverre Skaar, CEO of Solaris Sverige AB.

The Solaris Urbino 12 electric is one of the most popular electric buses among European transport operators. The ordered vehicles, designed primarily for urban routes, will accommodate up to 61 passengers. Equipped with state-of-the-art High Energy batteries with a total capacity of 600 kWh, they will ensure full-day operation under urban conditions. The drive will feature a 240 kW traction motor and a modular drive, with components located on the roof and at the rear of the bus, maximizing passenger space.

The Urbino 12 electric, equipped with the modular drive system, won the Sustainable Bus Award 2025 in the “Urban Bus” category.

The second model in the order, the Solaris Urbino 15 LE electric, is designed for both urban and intercity operations. All passenger seats will be equipped with three-point seatbelts, ensuring safety on long-distance routes. The buses will have a capacity of up to 72 passengers and will be powered by High Energy batteries with a total capacity of 700 kWh, providing an extended operational range.

Both the 12-meter and 15-meter Urbino electric models stand out with cutting-edge technological solutions that enhance travel comfort and safety. For passenger convenience, the buses will feature air-conditioning, USB charging ports for electronic devices, and ticket machines with card payment terminals.

In addition to extensive internal and external monitoring systems, the vehicles will be equipped with advanced safety features, such as collision avoidance systems to protect pedestrians and cyclists. Cameras will replace traditional mirrors, enhancing driver visibility. The Urbino 15 LE electric models will include also a driver fatigue monitoring system, providing an additional layer of safety during operation.

Solaris has been collaborating with Swedish transport operators since 2003. Since then, the manufacturer has delivered nearly 700 vehicles to customers in Sweden, the vast majority of which are equipped with low- and zero-emission drives. The signing of this latest contract further strengthens Solaris’ position as a European leader in providing zero-emission vehicles and represents another step toward advancing green transport in the Nordic region.

SOURCE: Solaris