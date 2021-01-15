Solaris: Further trolleybuses coming to Brasov

Brasov, Romania has ordered 25 Solaris Trollino 18 trolleybuses from Solaris. Based on the contract, the producer will supply articulated, low-floor and zero-emission trolleybuses to the customer within 12 months. The value of the contract amounts to about EUR 19 million.

On December 21, Solaris and the Municipality of Brasov, Romania, signed a contract for the delivery of 25 Solaris Trollino 18 trolleybuses. It is worth mentioning that in July 2020 the manufacturer completed deliveries under the earlier order – for 26 vehicles of this type. The investment in modern and environmentally friendly Solaris vehicles will allow the operator from Brasov to exchange the whole – and significantly expand – the trolleybus fleet currently in use. In addition, the Trollino will replace diesel buses on new trolleybus routes launched in the city.

The main purpose of the project co-financed by the EU is to reduce pollutant emissions in the centre of the city. The Trollino 18 are completely emission-free and quiet vehicles. The models ordered by Brasov will be equipped with a 240 kW electric motor. Thanks to fitting the vehicles with batteries they will be able to cover a certain distance of the route without a connection to the traction line. For instance, in the case of a power grid outage they will be able to safely exit an intersection.

In its order for the vehicles the city of Brasov put first the comfort and safety of passengers, as it did with environmentally friendly solutions. All Trollino’s will be equipped with an efficient air conditioning system of the passenger space. The trolleybuses cannot lack neither a monitoring system, nor passenger information screens or USB chargers by means of which a passenger will be able to recharge their telephone or tablets. The 18 meter long Trollino’s will be able to carry up to 133 passengers, including 41 seated.

Brasov is one of 5 cities in Romania that has emission-free Solaris buses – trolleybuses and electric buses. Since 2002, the manufacturer has supplied nearly 300 vehicles to Romanian carriers, including over 100 Trollino vehicles and 41 Urbino 12 electric battery buses.

SOURCE: Solaris