Solaris Bus & Coach showcases hydrogen bus at AGIR Fair 2023

Solaris Bus & Coach is present at AGIR 2023, one of the largest international events dedicated to sustainable mobility solutions. Taking place from 13 to 15 June 2023 in Biarritz in France, the fair brings together industry professionals, decision-makers and experts to explore the latest developments in green transport. Solaris will be showcasing the innovative Urbino 12 hydrogen bus, which has been attracting unwavering attention from transport operators interested in the transformation to zero-emission transport.

The Urbino 12 hydrogen bus is powered by a 70 kW fuel cell that generates electricity onboard using hydrogen as fuel. With water and heat as the only by-products of the chemical reaction, the vehicle operates completely emission-free. Combining the advantages of electric propulsion, hydrogen buses offer a long range on a single refuelling. The bus can cover a minimum of 350 km on a full tank, and the filling process takes approximately 10 minutes, depending on the infrastructure. The use of hydrogen as a fuel source ensures efficient and quiet operation, contributing to a cleaner and quieter urban environment.

Solaris Bus & Coach has been present in the French market since 2003, having delivered over 600 buses to date. The company, represented by Solaris France, offers the widest range of zero-emission buses in Europe, providing innovative and environmentally friendly solutions to meet the growing demand for sustainable public transport. Solaris’ investment in the French market underscores its commitment to reducing emissions and promoting green mobility solutions in the country.

AGIR 2023 attendees are invited to visit the company’s 108 booth to talk about the latest public transportation solutions and their contribution to sustainable public transportation.

SOURCE: Solaris