Solaris Bus & Coach receives another prestigious award!

Solaris has been honored with another prestigious award for zero-emission buses. Battery-powered Urbino 12 electric with modular drive has just been awarded the “Sustainable Bus Award 2025” in the “Urban” category.

On October 21, the prestigious Sustainable Bus Awards ceremony took place. This year, the top prize in the Urban category went to the Solaris Urbino 12 electric with modular drive. The event was held in Madrid a day before the FIAA (Feria Internacional del Autobús y del Autocar), one of the key industry events in Europe.

“I am proud to see the success of our Solaris Urbino 12 electric bus, which is a solution for sustainable public transport and contributes to the improvement of the quality of life in many European cities. As a leader in the European market for zero-emission buses, including both electric and hydrogen options, we firmly believe that this is the future of public transport” – said Javier Iriarte, CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach, during the acceptance speech.

The Sustainable Bus Award is an international competition that recognises the most innovative and sustainable buses and coaches introduced to the European market. The jury for this year’s edition consisted of representatives from leading industry magazines across Europe: Auto Tekniikka ja Kuljetus (Finland), Autobus (Italy), Bus & Coach Buyer (UK), Carrilbus (Spain), Infobus (Poland), Infotrucker (Romania), Magyarbusz (Hungary), Mobily-Cités (France), Omnibus News (Germany), and Revija Tranzit (Slovenia). The jury was chaired by Fabio Zammaretti, Publishing Manager at Vado e Torno Edizioni Srl.

The Solaris Urbino 12 electric equipped with modular drive, debuted in March 2024. The new modular drive system allows for the arrangement of components on the roof and at the rear of the vehicle, which enables a construction of a bus without a traditional engine tower and offers ergonomic use of roof space. This innovation also increases passenger capacity. Depending on the configuration, the new Urbino 12 electric can accommodate up to 41 seated passengers, which is 7 more than in the previous version. The total maximum passenger capacity (standing + seated) is up to 100 persons.

The award-winning bus is fitted with a new generation of High Energy batteries. As a result, it has six roof-mounted batteries with a total capacity of more than 600 kWh. This configuration ensures all-day operation and efficiency, with a range of 600 km (based on energy consumption in e-SORT 2 tests).

The 12-metre Solaris electric bus has been designed with various charging options to meet the diverse needs of modern public transport operators. Customers can choose between standard or inverted pantographs installed over the first axle, while plug-in charging is available in several convenient locations: over the first axle on both sides, at the front or at the rear of the bus.

Solaris Urbino 12 electric with a modular drive is a future-proof choice for modern urban transport networks. It meets all applicable safety standards and is fully compliant with GSR2 and cybersecurity regulations.

SOURCE: Solaris