SMMT statement on ‘click and collect’ services

Mike Hawes, chief executive at SMMT said:

We welcome today’s clarification that automotive retailers can now operate contactless ‘click and collect’ services from outside their premises, although note that showrooms themselves must still remain closed.

There is pent up demand in the market, and the sector is committed to ensuring a safe environment for staff and customers as the country gets back to work.

Re-opening car showrooms is now a crucial next step in rebooting the wider industry, helping to support the UK’s economic recovery.

SOURCE: SMMT