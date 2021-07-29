SMMT: June engine production struggles to recover

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

Despite seeing a marginal rise on a weak month in 2020, June’s engine output remains significantly below the pre-pandemic average for the month. Likewise, it has been a challenging first half year, with engine output struggling to recover to pre-Covid levels. The global shortage of semiconductors has hit vehicle manufacturers, and in turn engine production, with firms now also having to battle staff shortages due to workers being ‘pinged’. The government must take urgent action to address this issue, including bringing forward plans to exempt fully vaccinated adults from self-isolation from 16 August and introducing a “test to release” scheme to support those employees not yet fully vaccinated.