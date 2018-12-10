Smiling faces at Daimler Buses

It doesn’t matter how dreary the autumn weather is, the Mercedes‑Benz and Setra buses increase active safety with innovative light technology and always provide for good visibility even in bad weather conditions. During the day and particularly at night, because according to the Federal Statistical Office every fifth accident with physical injuries occurs in the dark. This is why the Setra TopClass and ComfortClass coaches (photo) and the Mercedes‑Benz Citaro city bus are all available with optional integrated LED main headlamps which have a range of up to 150 metres. Over 50 percent of bus companies choose the energy-efficient and durable LED dipped and main beam headlamps for their Setra TopClass which have the same colour temperature at night as in daylight. Almost every second buyer of the ComfortClass and over 30 percent of all Citaro owners rely on the light-emitting diodes which cause less fatigue to drivers’ eyes and thus stand for greatly improved safety.

SOURCE: Daimler