smart selects ACCESS NetFront™ Browser for enhanced in-car connectivity

smart, the premium intelligent all electric auto brand and ACCESS Europe GmbH, have announced a partnership to bring the advanced ACCESS NetFront™ Browser to smart vehicles in China. The collaboration will deliver robust, user-friendly in-car browsing experiences that set new standards for internet accessibility and in-vehicle connectivity.

“At smart, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of in-car connectivity and user experience,” said Mr. Yang Jun, the Global CTO of smart. “ACCESS has a proven track record in delivering advanced browser solutions, and we are confident that its expertise will bring a superior internet experience to our customers in China. This partnership not only enhances the in-car experience but also sets a new benchmark for browsing in China’s automotive market.”

With a heritage of over 40 years in browser development, ACCESS will equip smart’s new generation of vehicles with a customized version of its NetFront Browser engineered specifically for China’s driving environment and regulations. ACCESS’s specialized European engineering team, alongside its business development division in China, will work closely with smart to adapt the browser to meet regulatory standards and provide an intuitive, secure user experience tailored to Chinese consumers.

“We are thrilled to partner with smart to bring the ACCESS NetFront Browser to its vehicles,” said Masahiro Aono, CEO of ACCESS Europe. “smart is redefining urban mobility, and this collaboration allows us to integrate our in-car browsing technology expertise with smart’s pioneering vision for mobility experiences. Together, we are delivering an outstanding internet experience that meets the needs of modern Chinese drivers.”

The collaboration offers multiple key features to benefit smart customers, including:

Optimized User Interface : A user-friendly interface that integrates intuitive touch and full-screen capabilities, making browsing seamless for drivers and passengers alike.

: A user-friendly interface that integrates intuitive touch and full-screen capabilities, making browsing seamless for drivers and passengers alike. Voice Control : Incorporating voice-activated functionality to enhance safety and hands-free usability, allowing users to access information without distraction.

: Incorporating voice-activated functionality to enhance safety and hands-free usability, allowing users to access information without distraction. Seamless integration with the vehicle multimedia system , including multimedia control, media output management, media widget interaction, wheel control, customised homepage etc.

, including multimedia control, media output management, media widget interaction, wheel control, customised homepage etc. Enhanced safety and security features , such as driver distraction prevention, download management, URL access management, private browsing mode, blacklist control etc.

, such as driver distraction prevention, download management, URL access management, private browsing mode, blacklist control etc. Enhanced Bookmark and History Management: Drivers can easily manage their favourite websites and browsing history for a personalized experience that enhances every car journey.

SOURCE: ACCESS