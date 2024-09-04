Small footprint, big capacity – Prodrive and Astheimer debut last mile vehicle demonstrator at Cenex Expo 2024

Designed by Astheimer, engineered by Prodrive Advanced Technology, the zero emission EVOLV demonstrator offers N1 load capacity and passive safety crash standards in a L7e package, bringing reliability, safety, versatility and efficiency to fleet operators whose needs are currently unmet

EVOLV, an all-new compact and highly efficient ‘last mile’ electric quadricycle demonstrator with a cubic load capacity rivalling mid-size vans, has been revealed at Cenex Expo 2024. Prodrive Advanced Technology and Astheimer Design have drawn on their collective design, engineering and prototype/low volume manufacturing expertise to produce EVOLV, the first working demonstrator, just 12 months on from the project attracting support from the APC. For its next phase, Prodrive Advanced Technology and Astheimer Design have founded ELM Mobility, a new company that aims to put a last mile EV into UK production in 2028.

Addressing unmet demand in last mile logistics

With more urban areas creating clean air zones and rising online sales, logistics firms and retailers are increasingly seeking versatile, zero-emission vehicles to satisfy growing demand for ‘last mile’ deliveries. With current vehicles falling short in terms of reliability, safety, driver comfort and payload volume, or are simply too large and costly for the task in hand, Prodrive Advanced Technology and Astheimer Design, who have previously collaborated, set out to create a credible and more efficient solution.

Compact, capable and safe

The vision was to create the most capable, safe and efficient L7e category quadricycle (weighing under 600kg excluding batteries), which can be driven with a standard car licence. At just 3,240mm long, 1,450mm wide, 2,150mm high and weighing 850kg with batteries, the compact EVOLV packs a surprising punch with two configurable load areas providing 4m³ of load space, achieving a class-leading 60 per cent of overall vehicle volume.

The unique architecture minimises the driver package and maximises the load space. It has approximately double the load box volume of other L7e vehicles, and is half the weight of a compact van with a similar load volume, making it the most efficient vehicle in this class, both in terms of cost and energy consumption per unit volume of goods per mile.

EVOLV’s design accommodates a 1.6m tall Euro pallet with a 300kg payload in the main load area. It is accessed on the side via secure self-locking sliding doors and has a 300mm load bed height. The secondary load area, accessible through rear ‘barn doors’, provides additional space for a 1.2m tall Euro pallet and 200kg payload. This groundbreaking versatility and load space volume sets EVOLV apart in the L7e category.

With safety a priority for operators, Prodrive Advanced Technology took the bold decision to change the game in the L7e sector by engineering EVOLV to meet N1 (small van) passive safety crash standards, spanning front, side, and roof crash performance, pedestrian impact and driver safety requirements.

Disruptive design

Everything about the design of EVOLV is fit-for-purpose: it is lightweight, robust and simple, which fits harmoniously with the Astheimer Design philosophy of removing everything superfluous. The resulting design is a direct consequence of its function, with three intersecting volumes, unique and iconic in its simplicity. The architecture minimises the driver cabin and maximises the 4m³ load space for game-changing efficiency, while the skateboard-style chassis allows for a 1.6m high 300kg Euro pallet.

The interior has been designed around the driver ergonomics, offering a comfortable work environment with an intuitive user interface, allowing for an easy transition from one driver to the next. The central driver seat offers easier access from either side and provides better visibility of pedestrians and cyclists through the wraparound windscreen; it also streamlines the number of variants for the UK and European markets. The flexible platform will allow for a family of models, adaptable to the needs of each customer.

High uptime and low maintenance

Conceived for high uptime, EVOLV has a tight 7.8m turning circle – comparable to a London taxi’s 7.6m capability – allowing for quick manoeuvring in congested streets. Astheimer’s clean sheet approach bristles with ways to keep EVOLV working. Fared in headlights are less likely to be damaged should any incidents occur, while the highly robust modular body panels are easily accessible and can be replaced swiftly should a more significant impact necessitate this.

Analysis of duty cycles for last mile EVs has led engineers to anticipate that specifying up to a 20kWh battery has the potential to meet industry demand, offering an ample 100-mile range whilst still achieving a top speed of 50mph (80km/h). Other battery capacities are under consideration for the production models, and will be explored in the next phase of development. Mindful that most operators would have access to existing infrastructure to charge overnight affordably, when equipped with a Type-2 connector, EVOLV is predicted a 20-80 percent charge time of less than two hours.

As retailers rarely have the means to carry stock to the store, an optional stowable pallet truck, capable of lifting up to 300kg, ensures that EVOLV’s operators can singlehandedly and efficiently deliver the goods to the door.

“EVOLV demonstrates how our collective innovative design and engineering can push the boundaries of what a last mile EV can achieve,” says Dr Iain Roche, CEO, Prodrive Advanced Technology. “With EVOLV, a compact footprint can go hand-in-hand with serious capability and efficiency. EVOLV offers the best of both worlds, injecting versatility without compromise into a logistics fleet.”

“Everything about the design of EVOLV is fit-for-purpose,” explains Carsten Astheimer, founder and creative director, Astheimer Design. “It’s lightweight, robust and simple, which fits harmoniously with the Astheimer Design philosophy of removing everything superfluous. The result is iconic in its simplicity, with the platform adaptable to the individual needs of each customer.”

Industry backed

EVOLV was one of 10 recipients carefully selected to receive a share of the APC’s £22.7 million investment in ‘fast-start projects for the accelerated development of automotive products with a potential route to market’. Prodrive’s in-house capability to design, develop and produce high quality production intent parts in low volume, and assemble and evaluate a vehicle, ensured it was possible to achieve the APC’s requirement to display a demonstrator just one year later.

ELM Mobility launched

Recognising the potential of such a vehicle, Prodrive Advanced Technology and Astheimer Design have entered into a new joint venture to take this concept into production. Launched on 4 September 2024, ELM Mobility aims to create the first ground-up, fit-for-purpose last mile delivery platform, making a positive difference to cities around the world.

“We have a clear vision for ELM Mobility to be a leader in zero emission last mile transport,” adds Roche, also co-CEO of ELM Mobility. “Together with Astheimer, we have assembled a talented team comprising logistics specialists, designers and engineers to identify, solve and deliver solutions that will make a difference to this segment. We have already made significant progress, drawing on the brilliant minds across the two businesses to get a working demonstrator running in under 12 months.”

“ELM Mobility was created with the intention to deliver game-changing efficiency for our customers with small, lightweight electric vehicles,” says Astheimer, also co-CEO of ELM Mobility. “Astheimer and Prodrive has a rich history in developing commercial vehicles together, and the idea of developing a purpose-built last mile delivery vehicle came to us as a result of these projects and insights. Funding from the Niche Vehicle Network, the APC and a private investor has supported us along the way to this point of proving out the concept by developing an initial prototype to physically demonstrate the vehicle attributes and to get market feedback. ELM Mobility has been created to take the concept to market, and to become an iconic UK brand.”

Production planned for 2028

Created to showcase the architecture and be fully representative of its size and features, the EVOLV demonstrator will now be used to progress ongoing discussions with stakeholders and potential customers in logistics, retailing and food deliveries.

Next, ELM Mobility will take the project into the production readiness phase ahead of certification. Pre-series production vehicles will be trialled by customers, with start of UK production planned for 2028. Prices are expected to start from around £25,000.

SOURCE: Prodrive