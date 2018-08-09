Small and sporty: sales start for new Opel Corsa GSi

The eagerly-awaited new Opel Corsa GSi has arrived on the market. With turbo boost and OPC chassis the newcomer represents a machine for true connoisseurs. After the Insignia, the Corsa is the second GSi model now on offer. It impresses with its ultra-precise OPC chassis – for exemplary handling and short braking distances. The Corsa GSi is powered by Opel’s lively 1.4-litre turbo with 110 kW/150 hp and 220 Nm of torque (fuel consumption1 l/100 km: 8.0-7.7 urban, 5.5-5.1 extra-urban, 6.4-6.1 combined, CO 2 g/km 147-139 combined). Mated to a short-ratio, six-speed gearbox, the four-cylinder power unit delivers outstanding punch in second and third gears, as well as a maximum torque plateau from 3,000 to 4,500 rpm.

Opel Automobile GmbH

The “hot hatch” from Rüsselsheim is therefore very quick off the mark (zero to 100 km/h is covered in only 8.9 seconds) and impresses with great elasticity: it takes just 9.9 seconds to accelerate from 80 to 120 km/h in fifth gear. Top speed is 207 km/h. The sporty Corsa GSi can be now be ordered for €19,960 (RRP including VAT in Germany).

The OPC chassis and the disc brakes with red calipers have been set up on the legendary Nürburgring “Nordschleife” racetrack by Opel’s Director Performance Cars and Motorsport, Volker Strycek. Agile handling and short braking distances are guaranteed, especially when combined with the optional 18-inch light alloy wheels with 215/40 ZR18 sports tyres.

The high performance of the new Corsa GSi is complemented by the athletic exterior looks featuring large air intakes, sculptured bonnet, prominent rear spoiler and precisely modelled side sills. From the front, the bold Opel GSi fascia with large honeycomb grille and the central Opel Blitz supported by two wings, along with the exterior rear view mirror housings in carbon racing-look become visible. The large chrome-ringed design elements that are visually connected in a horizontal line via black crosspieces running across the front, along with the black traverse cleat on the bonnet support the impression of sportiness. The vibrant styling is also present when viewed from the rear. The prominent spoiler on the edge of the roof creates additional downforce, the sporty chrome tailpipe is framed by the vibrant design of the rear apron in body colour.

The feeling of pure sportiness is also conveyed by the interior of the Corsa GSi, especially when the sports steering wheel, leather gearshift knob and aluminium pedals are complemented by the optional Recaro performance seat.

Sporty GSi cars have a long tradition at Opel. The first to raise the adrenalin level were the Manta GSi and the Kadett GSi (115 hp from 1.8 litres) in 1984. Only four years later the 2.0-litre DOHC 16-valve engine in the Kadett 2.0 GSi 16V delivered 150 hp. The first Astra also featured this engine.

The Corsa GSi family was founded in 1988 by the 100 hp Corsa A (now a much sought-after classic) and reached a brief hiatus in 2012 with the Corsa D. Until now: the Corsa GSi is back.

[1] Values measured according to WLTP and converted to NEDC for comparison.

