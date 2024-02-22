Škoda’s Enyaq family surpasses 200,000 production milestone

Škoda Auto launched its e-mobility campaign in September 2020, spearheaded by the Enyaq

Škoda Auto has reached a significant milestone in advancing its e-mobility strategy, marking the production of 200,000 units of the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupé models. The jubilee car is a white Enyaq Coupé Sportline, which rolled off the production line on 16 February. In the current model year, the Enyaq continues to evolve with enhancements including more powerful and efficient drivetrains, even more range, faster charging, and new software with an upgraded and more intuitive user interface. Looking ahead, Škoda Auto is set to further its commitment to e-mobility with the world premiere of the new Elroq later this year. This all-electric compact SUV signals the start of an ambitious campaign, introducing six new electric models in total over the coming years to complete Škoda’s fully electric line-up.

“The Enyaq has led the charge in our e-mobility campaign; the model family’s success is proof that we are on the right track with our strategy. Last year, it was the fourth best-selling electric vehicle series in Europe, achieving a record-breaking global sales figure of 81,700 units – an increase of 52.1% over 2022. This achievement underscores our commitment to expanding our electric vehicle range to a total of six new models in the coming years. Our ambitious targets are within reach, thanks to the expertise of our team and our Simply Clever ethos, ensuring a smooth transition into the new era of e-mobility.” Andreas Dick, Škoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics

The Enyaq: spearheading Škoda’s electric future

The Enyaq marked the launch of Škoda Auto’s e-mobility campaign, being the first Škoda model series based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB). To enable the production of MEB and combustion engine-based MQB models alongside each other, Škoda invested 32 million euros to convert and adapt the production line at its main plant in Mladá Boleslav. In 2023, the company delivered 81,700 units of the all-electric SUV, representing a 52.1% increase over the previous year. Beyond offering emission-free operation, the Enyaq is also delivered to customers with a carbon-neutral balance sheet.

Updates to the Enyaq family for 2024 model year

In the Czech Republic, the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupé have captured a quarter of the electric vehicle market share, making it the most popular electric series in the brand’s domestic market. It also leads in Slovakia with a more than 17% share of the market and ranks as the second top-selling BEV in Estonia, Finland, Austria and Switzerland.

The 2024 model year introduces significant enhancements: the Enyaq 85, 85x, and RS models will feature more powerful and efficient electric motors on the rear axle, along with a new software version, which brings a more intuitive user interface. These updates, coupled with other technical advancements, improve the range, optimise charging efficiency, and enable battery pre-heating for better performance with DC chargers. The maximum range of the Enyaq family is over 560 kilometres for the SUV version and more than 570 kilometres for the Coupé version, with reduced charging times from 10 to 80% in under 30 minutes for both variants.

Škoda Auto’s commitment to e-mobility

Škoda Auto is dedicated to advancing its e- mobility strategy, investing 5.6 billion euros to achieve this by 2027. Additionally, the company increased its MEB battery production capacity to 1,500 units daily by setting up a new production line in December 2023. This year, the launch of the all-electric Elroq will expand Škoda’s BEV portfolio as the Czech carmaker enters the crucial battery-electric compact SUV segment.

SOURCE: Škoda