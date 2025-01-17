Škoda: The all-new Superb Hatch: Plug-in hybrid powertrain available soon

Superb Hatch iV to offer an all-electric range of more than 120 km (WLTP)

The fourth-generation Superb Hatch will soon be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Configurators for the new addition to the all-new Superb line-up will open in various markets over the coming weeks. Pairing a 1.5 TSI engine with an electric motor, the system delivers a combined output of 150 kW (204 hp). The Superb Hatch iV offers an all-electric range of more than 120 kilometres (WLTP), and its battery can be charged from 10% to 80% at DC fast charging stations in just 26 minutes. Production of the Superb Hatch iV will launch in the second quarter of 2025.

Second-generation plug-in hybrid drive

The Hatch variant of the fourth-generation Superb will soon be released with a plug-in hybrid powertrain to complement the Superb Combi iV. The second-generation plug-in hybrid powertrain in the Superb Hatch iV combines a four-cylinder 1.5 TSI turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 110 kW (150 hp), with an electric motor. They produce a combined system output of 150 kW (204 hp), with power delivered to the front wheels via a six-speed DSG transmission. The high-voltage battery, with a gross capacity of 25.7 kWh, comprises four modules and is housed beneath the rear seats.

A three-phase permanent magnet synchronous electric motor is integrated into the transmission and separated from the internal combustion engine by a clutch. This motor can operate independently to propel the vehicle or work in tandem with the petrol engine.

In E-mode, the electric motor alone provides a maximum output of 85 kW and 330 Nm of torque. It also serves to start the internal combustion engine and replaces the traditional alternator.

The Superb Hatch iV utilises its 1.5 TSI petrol engine and electric motor in three configurations, depending on the selected driving mode. In addition to the standard driving modes found in the Superb range (Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual), the Superb Hatch iV offers three additional hybrid options: E-mode, Hybrid mode, and Sport mode.

Long all-electric range and short charging times

The Superb Hatch iV offers convenient charging options to suit different needs. It can be fully recharged from 0 to 100% in 2.5 hours using a domestic wallbox or an AC charging point with a maximum charging rate of 11 kW. For quicker charging, the battery supports DC fast charging at up to 50 kW, allowing it to charge from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes. While driving, the battery is continually recharged through regenerative braking, which recovers kinetic energy during deceleration.

With an all-electric range of more than 120 kilometres (WLTP), the Superb Hatch iV is well-suited to everyday driving. The latest-generation model introduces updates such as second-generation LED Matrix headlights, a redesigned interior with Škoda Smart Dials for more intuitive operation, and a streamlined range structure with Design Selections. It also includes enhanced safety features, advanced assistance systems, and a broad range of powertrains, marking the debut of mild-hybrid technology and the new-generation plug-in hybrid system.

The Superb Hatch iV will be available to order in international markets in the coming weeks.

SOURCE: Škoda