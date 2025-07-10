BMW Group shows positive sales development in second quarter of 2025

Second-quarter deliveries increase +++ BMW Group delivers 1,207,388 units in first half of 2025

The BMW Group reported higher sales year-on-year in the second quarter: Between April and June, deliveries of BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles increased by +0.4% to 621,271 units. In the first half of the year, the company delivered a total of 1,207,388 vehicles (-0.5%). Electrified vehicles saw significant sales growth compared to the previous year. With 318,949 fully-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles delivered to customers, the BMW Group grew its sales by +18.5% in the first half of 2025. New orders across all drive technologies developed positively in the first six months, showing significant year-on-year growth.

“Thanks to our attractive product line-up, we were able to close the second quarter successfully. Between April and June, the BMW Group reported sales growth of +0.4% compared to the same period last year,” said Jochen Goller, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales. “In the second quarter, we also achieved an important milestone, with the delivery of our 1.5-millionth fully-electric vehicle. This success underlines once again how the BMW Group has evolved from an electric pioneer to one of the leading players in the BEV market – now offering more than 15 fully-electric models,” added Goller.

The BMW brand delivered 1,070,814 vehicles to customers in the first half of the year. During the same period, the brand increased its deliveries in all regions outside of China. The BMW brand posted strong growth in the Europe and Middle East regions.

Electrified vehicle sales also increased compared to the same period last year. With 272,402 electrified units delivered in the first half-year, the BMW brand achieved growth of +6.5%. Its plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), in particular, are seeing a surge in demand. In the first half of the year, the BMW brand delivered 98,339 PHEVs to customers – an increase of +28.9% year-on-year. BMW M GmbH sales were up +6.5%, with over 100,000 vehicles sold in the half-year period from January to June for the first time, marking BMW M GmbH’s most successful half-year ever. The BMW M5* and BMW M5 Touring*, released in late 2024, continue to enjoy strong popularity, making significant contributions to sales growth.

The full availability of the New MINI Family showed results in the first half of the year: With a total of 133,778 vehicles sold, the MINI brand reported strong year-on-year growth of +17.3%. The brand grew in all regions worldwide. MINI also posted growth in the Chinese market in the first half-year. MINI’s fully-electric models experienced strong global demand and were the brand’s main growth driver. In the first half of the year, more than one in three MINIs sold worldwide was a BEV.

The Rolls-Royce brand increased its sales by +9.4% year-on-year in the second quarter. In the first half of the year, the brand delivered 2,796 vehicles (-0.8%). In the first six months of 2025, BMW Motorrad sold 105,909 motorcycles and scooters to customers (-6.3%).

BMW Group sales in Q2/YTD June 2025 at a glance

2nd Quarter 2025 Compared with previous year % YTD June 2025 Compared with previous year % BMW Group Automotive 621,271 +0.4% 1,207,388 -0.5% BMW 550,693 -2.6% 1,070,814 -2.3% – BMW M GmbH 55,439 +7.8% 105,939 +6.5% MINI 69,163 +33.1% 133,778 +17.3% BMW Group electrified1 161,462 +10.2% 318,949 +18.5% BMW Group BEV 111,027 +2.9% 220,540 +15.7% Rolls-Royce 1,415 +9.4% 2,796 -0.8% BMW Motorrad 61,309 -8.0% 105,909 -6.3%

1BEVs and PHEVs

BMW & MINI sales in the regions/markets

2nd Quarter 2025 Compared with previous year % YTD June 2025 Compared with previous year % Europe 255,910 +10.1% 497,778 +8.2% Germany2 73,740 +7.8% 135,182 +3.6% Asia 224,109 -10.1% 438,294 -11.1% China 162,667 -13.7% 317,862 -15.5% Americas 122,866 +1.7% 237,167 +3.4% USA 98,504 +1.4% 193,091 +2.7%

2Provisional registration figures

The delivery figures reported in this press release are provisional and may change up until the BMW Group Report 2025 is published. Notes on how delivery figures are prepared can be found in the BMW Group Report 2024 on p. 427.

SOURCE: BMW Group