Škoda Superb: 90 years since the historic first model entered production

March 1935: Škoda begins series production of the historic Superb, manufacturing around 890 passenger cars and 1,630 military derivatives over 15 years

Ninety years ago, Škoda Auto began production of the Superb at its Mladá Boleslav plant. The model quickly became synonymous with a comfortable, refined, and dynamic driving experience, even on poor road surfaces. It impressed with its spacious interior – offering seating for up to seven passengers – generous equipment, and outstanding craftsmanship. Production continued until 1949. In 2001, the legendary name returned with the first modern-generation Škoda Superb. Now in its fourth generation, the Superb is available as a Hatch or Combi estate, featuring a choice of petrol and diesel engines, as well as mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The plug-in hybrid variants, the Superb Combi iV and Superb Hatch iV, offer an electric range of up to 120 km. Customers can also opt for front- or all-wheel drive.

Technical innovation and progress: 1934–1949

In the spring of 1934, Škoda introduced a new generation of vehicles featuring a backbone chassis frame and independent wheel suspension. By the October of that year, the company had decided to name its flagship model ‘Superb’, catering to the most demanding customers. Series production commenced in Mladá Boleslav in March 1935. The first model, the Škoda 640 Superb, was powered by a six-cylinder engine producing 40.5 kW (55 hp). Right from the start, the Superb featured hydraulic brakes and a state-of-the-art 12V electrical system. The highlight of the range was a 96 hp (70.7 kW) 4.0-litre V8 engine. Offering generous space for up to seven passengers and their luggage, the Superb was available with various wheelbase lengths and body styles, including open-top and bespoke designs. By the time production ended in 1949, approximately 890 passenger cars and 1,630 military derivatives had been built – including a unique 4×4 version.

The Superb legacy: Four generations of innovation

The Superb reflects Škoda’s ongoing transformation over its 130-year history. After a 50-year hiatus, the name was revived in September 2001 with the introduction of the first modern-generation Škoda Superb. This saloon offered exceptional interior space and came with a range of engines producing between 85 kW and 142 kW (193 hp), including a range-topping 2.8-litre V6 with Tiptronic automatic transmission and bi-xenon headlights for enhanced comfort and safety.

Subsequent generations, launched in 2008, 2015, and most recently in 2023, further developed the Superb’s legacy. The second generation introduced a more practical Hatch and, for the first time, a Combi estate version, offering more powerful yet efficient powertrains and extensive standard equipment. The third generation continued this trajectory, integrating advanced technologies and innovative design.

The Superb’s popularity has grown significantly across generations. The first modern generation, produced from 2001 to 2008, saw 137,000 units sold. Its successor, introduced in 2008 and available for the first time as both a saloon and a Combi estate, achieved 618,000 sales, with 65% of customers opting for the saloon. The third generation, launched in 2015, continued this strong growth course, with 805,000 units sold – 56% of which were Combi models.

Now in its fourth modern generation, the Superb continues to set new benchmarks. Customers can choose between Hatch and Combi estate body styles, with petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains and more than 65,000 have been sold at this time. The latest plug-in hybrid models offer an electric range of up to 120 km. Equipped with cutting-edge technologies, sustainable materials, and smart solutions like Smart Dials, the new Superb is designed for modern mobility.

SOURCE: Škoda