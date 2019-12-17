ŠKODA KAMIQ and SCALA now available with range-topping 1.5 TSI engine

› Most powerful of the five engine variants for the city SUV delivers 110 kW (150 PS) › Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) and petrol particulate filter reduce fuel consumption and emissions › ŠKODA KAMIQ offers increased ground clearance and optional Sport Chassis Control › 1.5 TSI also available for the ŠKODA SCALA across all major European markets

Mladá Boleslav, 17 December 2019 – The ŠKODA KAMIQ city SUV is now also available in 1.5 TSI format. This four-cylinder petrol engine delivers 110 kW (150 PS), making it the most powerful of the five engines available for the KAMIQ. The 1.5 TSI comes with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) and a petrol particulate filter. In addition to the suspension with increased ground clearance developed specifically for the KAMIQ, this new city SUV is also available with the optional Sport Chassis Control system with two suspension settings. The range-topping 1.5 TSI engine is now also offered for the ŠKODA SCALA across all major European markets.

The turbocharged four-cylinder direct-injection 1.5 TSI provides an output of 110 kW (150 PS) – making it the most powerful engine for the new ŠKODA KAMIQ. In tandem with the upcoming 1.0 G-TEC natural-gas (CNG) engine delivering 66 kW (90 PS), it rounds off the city SUV’s engine range, which will then consist of a total of five modern and efficient units. Benefiting from automatic Stop/Start technology and brake energy recovery, all engines comply with the current Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard.

The 1.5 TSI uses a manual six-speed gearbox or an optional seven-speed DSG transmission to deliver power to the front wheels. When under light load, the car’s Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) automatically shuts down two cylinders in order to reduce fuel consumption. A petrol particulate filter minimises the emission of particulate matter. In addition to the KAMIQ’s specially developed suspension, which offers best-in-class ground clearance, customers can order the optional Sport Chassis Control system. This includes a suspension lowered by 10 millimetres and electronically adjustable shock absorbers enabling two different suspension settings.

Engine Transmission Max. power Max. torque [Nm] Max. speed [km/h] Acceleration0–100 km/h [s] Combined consumption* [l/100 km] CO 2 emissions*[g CO 2 /km] [kW] [PS] Petrol 1.5 TSI 6-speed manual 110 150 250 213 8.3 5,4–6,7 * 122–152 * 1.5 TSI 7-speed DSG 110 150 250 212 8.4 5,7–6,5 * 130–148 *

* WLTP figures

As the entry-level model for the ŠKODA SUV family, the KAMIQ uses its own take on the design language of the KODIAQ and KAROQ. Split headlights with the daytime running lights positioned at the top create a distinctive look. At 4,241 millimetres in length, the KAMIQ is more compact than its larger siblings. Combined with an elevated seating position, this makes it the perfect car for exploring the urban jungle. It sets new standards for spaciousness in its segment, offers innovative assistance systems (some of which are already included as standard), up to nine airbags as well as state-of-the-art connectivity based on the VW Group’s latest-generation Modular Infotainment Matrix. It also comes with numerous Simply Clever features that make everyday driving more enjoyable, such as the optional automatically deployed door-edge protection (unique in this segment), an electric tailgate and an electrically unlocking, retractable tow bar. The luggage compartment includes a removable LED torch on the Ambition trim level and above.

The ŠKODA SCALA, too, is now available with the range-topping 110-kW (150-hp) 1.5 TSI petrol engine across all major European markets. As in the KAMIQ, the SCALA 1.5 TSI can be mated to a manual six-speed gearbox or the optional seven-speed DSG. The optional Sport Chassis Control lowers the hatchback’s suspension by 15 millimetres and offers two suspension set-ups courtesy of its electronically adjustable dampers. The SCALA combines an emotive design with superior functionality and state-of-the-art connectivity. It boasts outstanding active and passive safety, full-LED headlights and tail lights, typical ŠKODA spaciousness and the largest boot in its class.

