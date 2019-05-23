ŠKODA CITIGOe iV: the zero emission city sportster

By launching the ŠKODA CITIGOe iV, the Czech car manufacturer is embarking on a new era – 124 years after it was founded. As the first ŠKODA production vehicle, the four-seater city car is powered exclusively by a 61?kW electric motor. This means the CITIGOe iV is powered not only purely by a battery, but also without generating any emissions. The 36.8?kWh lithium?ion battery allows for a range of up to 265 km in the WLTP cycle – meaning the CITIGOe iV is perfectly equipped for traffic in modern cities. Series production of the environmentally friendly city speedster will begin in the second half of 2019.

Zero?emission, nimble and spacious despite compact dimensions, the ŠKODA CITIGOe iV is a perfect vehicle for modern cities. Despite being just 3,597 mm long and 1,645 mm wide, the smallest ŠKODA also offers a spacious interior for four passengers and a boot capacity of 250 l. The boot can easily be increased to 923 l by folding down the rear seats. The front?wheel?drive CITIGOe iV is ŠKODA’s first all?electric production vehicle and features an electric motor with a power output of 61 kW. The maximum torque of 210 Nm – which is relatively high due to the drive concept – is available straight away, as is typical for electric motors. The short burst from 60 to 100 km/h therefore takes 7.6 seconds, while the CITIGOe iV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 12.5 seconds. Its top speed is 130 km/h.

A range of 265 km and battery charging to 80 per cent in just 1 hour

The ŠKODA CITIGOe iV is powered by a 60?Ah lithium?ion battery with a capacity of 36.8 kWh. The battery in the chassis floor measures 1.1×1.7 m and is just 0.3 m high. It consists of a total of 168 cells and allows for a range of 265 km in the WLTP cycle. When the power runs out, the battery can be recharged to 80 per cent in 1 hour using a CCS (Combined Charging System) charging cable connected to a 40?kW DC fast charger. Using a 7.2?kW AC wall box, the battery is charged to 80 per cent in 4 hours 8 minutes, or 12 hours 37 minutes using a 2.3?kW home?charging station. Both the Combined Charging System and the cable required for AC charging come as standard in the Style trim variant and are optional for the ŠKODA CITIGOe iV Ambition. Should this charging option not be available, the ŠKODA CITIGOe iV’s battery can also be recharged using a standard household plug socket.

Identifiable by its body?coloured ŠKODA radiator grille

ŠKODA offers the CITIGOe iV exclusively as a 5?door in the Ambition and Style trim levels. The first all?electric ŠKODA looks noticeably different to the CITIGO models with combustion engines, especially at the front. The ŠKODA?typical radiator grille is body-coloured; the front bumper below it has also been redesigned. The car comes with fog lights and LED daytime running lights as standard; the cornering function is optional. Indicators are integrated into the black or body?coloured wing mirror housings. Just like other models by the brand, the car’s tailgate bears ‘ŠKODA’ in block lettering. From the outside, the CITIGOe iV can also be identified by the CITIGOe badge at the back.

The ŠKODA CITIGOe iV Ambition comes with 14?inch steel wheels including Indus wheel trims and 165/70 R14 tyres as standard. The two?tone 16?inch Scorpius alloy wheels with black accents and 185/50 R16 tyres come as an option, and as standard for the CITIGOe iV Style. The Scorpius wheels are also available in silver. In terms of paint finishes, there is a choice of four standard colours – Candy White, Tornado Red, Sunflower Yellow and, exclusively for the ŠKODA CITIGO, Kiwi Green. The metallic colours Deep Pearlescent Black, Crystal Blue and Tungsten Silver complete the range of finishes.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: ŠKODA