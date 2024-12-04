Škoda Auto produces one millionth battery system for Volkswagen Group vehicles

Škoda Auto has been producing batteries at its Mladá Boleslav plant since 2019, initially for plug-in hybrid models and later also for electric MEB-based vehicles

Škoda Auto produced its one-millionth battery system at its main plant in Mladá Boleslav. The carmaker has been manufacturing high-voltage traction batteries since 2019, when it launched battery production for the Superb iV with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Currently, the company is focused exclusively on producing larger batteries for fully electric vehicles based on the MEB platform; two assembly lines achieve a combined daily output of 1,500 units. These batteries, with capacities ranging from 55 to 91 kWh (net capacity 52 to 86 kWh), are installed in the Škoda Enyaq and Škoda Elroq as well as other Volkswagen Group brands, such as Volkswagen, SEAT/CUPRA and Audi.

“Reaching the milestone of one million battery systems made by Škoda Auto for Volkswagen Group vehicles testifies to the dedication of our team and the close collaboration among the different brands. This achievement also highlights our commitment to sustainable mobility and our contribution to driving the industry’s transformation towards a greener future. With determination, we are now taking the next steps: Construction of an additional battery system facility in Mladá Boleslav is already underway.” Andreas Dick, Škoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics

One million battery systems from Mladá Boleslav for Volkswagen Group models

Škoda Auto has been producing high-voltage battery systems since September 2019, when the assembly of traction batteries was launched for the plug-in hybrid Superb iV model. In May 2022, the Mladá Boleslav plant started manufacturing battery systems for all-electric vehicles based on the MEB platform. These systems are used in the Škoda Enyaq and the new SUV Elroq, as well as in Volkswagen, Audi, and SEAT/CUPRA models. The production milestone coincided with the launch of the Group’s e-mobility info hub, ‘Enter Electric!’, offering technical details and providing customers with deeper insights into the benefits of electromobility. Currently, Škoda Auto focuses exclusively on producing MEB systems in Mladá Boleslav.

In 2023, the production facilities in Mladá Boleslav were expanded with a second assembly line, increasing the total daily capacity to 1,500 battery systems. Škoda Auto is also investing significantly in the necessary transformation of its operations, including digitalising its organisational processes and further employee training, for example. To date, the company has successfully upskilled over 28,000 employees to meet the demands of electromobility.

Each shift involves approximately 90 employees working in a production area of around 10,500 m². In addition, 82 fully automated robots handle tasks such as managing particularly heavy components. One battery for

MEB-based models is completed every 60 seconds. When unloaded from the production line, each battery weighs approximately 490 kilograms (82 kWh).

The lithium-ion batteries manufactured in Mladá Boleslav feature a modular design, enabling the production of a wide range of high-voltage batteries. These consist of 8 to 13 modules with 16 to 26 cells, providing a capacity of 55 to 91 kWh (net capacity: 52 to 86 kWh).

Unique production technology: tomographic centre

This June, Škoda Auto opened a state-of-the-art facility to optimise the quality control process of the final assembled batteries. The unique system uses computed tomography (CT) technology, capable of capturing intricate internal details as small as 4 microns (four-thousandths of a millimetre).

This technology provides highly detailed imaging of internal battery components, allowing potential irregularities in individual parts to be identified without dismantling the entire battery system. Moreover, the system can be used to examine cells that have already been in operation.

SOURCE: Škoda